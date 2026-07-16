Moises Henriques announces retirement from Australian domestic cricket

Henriques, 39, retired from first-class cricket in March 2025 but played List A cricket for New South Wales last summer before captaining Sixers to the BBL final in January. He was not given a new contract with Sixers and elected to finish his career as a one club player despite interest from other BBL sides.

He finishes with 154 BBL matches to his name, having played in all 15 seasons including appearing in a final in his first and last season. No one has played more than Henriques' 420 domestic matches across all formats in Australia, including 110 first-class matches for NSW and 112 List A games. He also played 38 T20 matches for NSW and another six for Sixers in the Champions League when they won in 2012-13.

He last played international cricket for Australia in 2021, finishing with four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is to his name.

"I have been very fortunate to call cricket my job for the past 22 years as a professional athlete," Henriques said. "I had interest from other BBL teams, but it just didn't feel right to go elsewhere.

"To the people I've been fortunate enough to play with and work alongside, I'd like to thank you. If it weren't for those relationships and the deep care I have for them, I'm sure I would have reached this day much earlier.

"I think it's time for me to call stumps on my career and start looking forward to the next chapter of my life."

Moises Henriques won three BBL titles • Getty Images

Rachael Haynes, Sixers' general manager, termed Henriques "one of the most influential figures in Sydney Sixers and BBL history." He finishes his career as Sixers' leading run-scorer and is currently second in the competition's all-time list

NSW chair John Knox paid tribute to the longevity of Henriques' career.

"On behalf of the Cricket NSW Board, our organisation and our state's cricket community, I congratulate Moises Henriques on his outstanding playing career with the NSW Blues and Sydney Sixers," Knox said.

"Moises is the most capped player in Australian domestic cricket history, with his 420 matches across 22 years with our programs yielding 14 major trophies, over 13,000 runs and 200 wickets. This is a remarkable record.

"His lasting legacy on the playing group will be his leadership. This trait was identified in him from an early age, and he led his sides in almost half of the matches he played across those two decades.

"We congratulate him on his achievements as a player and look forward to continuing to work with him as Cricket NSW Foundation Director."

BBL general manager Alistair Dobson also lauded Henriques' impact.

"The Big Bash League congratulates Moises Henriques on a remarkable career with the Sydney Sixers," he said. "As the competition's most-capped player and a three-time champion, Moises retires as one of the most decorated and influential players in BBL history.