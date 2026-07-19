The un-Narine factor behind LAKR's maiden MLC crown

Don't let that fool you. MLC 2026 was actually an un-Narine season where he reinvented himself as a powerplay bowler at 38. To an extent that 15 of his 18 wickets came in the first six overs. By Cricinfo estimation, no other spin bowler has taken as many powerplay wickets in a single season of a major T20 league (where ball-by-ball data is available). Not even OG powerplay specialists such as R Ashwin and Samuel Badree.

It was an un-Narine season in more ways than one. Narine was so chuffed that he ditched his usual non-celebrations for aggressive fist pumps and animated high-fives, especially during the playoffs. In the final against favourites Washington Freedom on Saturday , he grabbed three wickets in the early exchanges and celebrated each one with gusto. He even had over 10,000 spectators at Oakland Coliseum celebrating with him.

At the halfway mark of the final, Cricinfo's forecaster pegged LAKR's chances of winning at 24% after they had posted an under-par 164. By the time Narine had razed down all of Mitch Owen, Rachin Ravindra and Steven Smith in the powerplay, it had zoomed up to nearly 50%. Captain Jason Holder and Shadley van Schalkwyk soon increased the count to 100%.

The LAKR stadium. The championship….cricket in America….awesome @SunilPNarine74 @Jaseholder98 @Russell12A and all of the team. Absolutely outstanding. You all said we are here to win not just participate….and u showed it. Love u all….Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 19, 2026

On a dry, grippy pitch, Narine let both his offbreak and away-going variations - carrom ball and knuckle ball - rip. After befuddling Owen with a carrom ball that veered away in his opening over, Narine made the incision in his second with an offbreak that kicked up at the batter, causing him to flub a catch to mid-off.

In his next over, Narine found overspin and extra bounce to hit Ravindra's top edge on the sweep. He proceeded to rattle Smith's stumps with an offbreak that turned big against the angle from around the wicket. Suddenly, fielders swarmed around the bat as if this was a passage of play from a spicy session of spin in the subcontinent.

By the time Narine finished his extraordinary powerplay spell, he had the grin of a man who had executed a plan. After LAKR edged the final by one run, Narine revealed that having him bowl regularly in the powerplay was coach Dwayne Bravo 's plan to throw the first punch at the opposition. Narine kept throwing punches at top-order batters in the powerplay.

He ended up bowling 156 balls in the powerplay in this MLC. Before this competition, he had never bowled 20 or more overs in the powerplay in a single season of a T20 tournament, according to Cricinfo's logs.

Sunil Narine finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker at the MLC • Sportzpics/MLC

"I think the guys and the support staff - everyone really gelled well and came up with certain plans. As players, you try to execute it," Narine said after he was adjudged MVP of MLC 2026. "It was [the plan of] crazy Bravo, our head coach. He comes up with a lot of different scenarios and he's someone who knows the game and has a lot of experience. I think he sees the game differently and once you buy into it, you accept what he thinks. It worked in this tournament and hopefully [I] can continue.

"The [MVP] award means a lot to me, the family members and the support staff. We were all gearing up for this [winning] moment. So, thank you God for the health and strength and hopefully I can continue."

Narine's contributions transcended numbers and left an imprint on rookie players like Matthew Tromp , who said LAKR stretched every sinew to win it for Narine and Andre Russell.

"LA Knight Riders has had a history of terrible seasons and terrible results (laughs). So, at the start of this year, we all came together, sat down and we agreed that this year is going to be our year," Tromp said at his post-final press conference. "Bravo taught us...and some of the greats of the game were coming to the end of their careers - Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. He taught us to do it for those players. Everyone else that was around these players were giving it our all to make it happen."