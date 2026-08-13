Ayodhya back in Sri Lanka Women's T20 Asia Cup squad
She is one of the three changes Sri Lanka made to the T20I squad that played Pakistan at home last month
Legspin allrounder Dewmi Vihanga has earned a maiden T20I call-up while right-arm quick Mithali Ayodhya has been recalled to Sri Lanka's squad for the Women's T20 Asia Cup later this month in Dubai.
Apart from Vihanga and Ayodhya, Sri Lanka have also brought back seamer Chethana Vimukthi, who was part of the ODI squad against Pakistan last month. Making way are seamer Malki Madara, seam-bowling allrounder Rashmika Sewwandi and left-arm spinner Nimasha Meepage.
Ayodhya, who bowls with a slingy action, was part of their T20 World Cup squad but was left out of the bilateral home series against Pakistan last month. She had picked up four wickets, the second-most for Sri Lanka, in the 12-team tournament in England held in June. Vihanga has played 12 ODIs for Sri Lanka. She picked up eight wickets in the Women's National Super League, Sri Lanka's domestic T20 tournament, earlier this year. She also played two ODIs against Pakistan last month but returned wicketless.
The squad continued to be captained by Chamari Athapaththu with Harshitha Samarawickrama named her deputy.
Sanjana Kavindi, 17, who made her T20I debut against Pakistan and scored 66 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 157.14, retained her spot. As did Imesha Dulani, who became only the second woman to score a T20I century for Sri Lanka. Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne and Nilakshika Silva were the other batters in the squad apart from Athapaththu and Samarawickrama. Kaushini Nuthyangana was the sole wicketkeeper in the 15-member squad.
Sri Lanka are grouped alongside Bangladesh, Indonesia and United Arab Emirates in Group B of the Asia Cup. They take on UAE on August 29 to start their title defence. Sri Lanka are the Asia Cup holders, having defeated India in the final in Dambulla in 2024.
Sri Lanka squad for the Women's T20 Asia Cup
Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama (vice-capt), Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Hasini Perera, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Chethana Vimukthi, Kawya Kavindi, Mithali Ayodhya