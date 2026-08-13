Ayodhya back in Sri Lanka Women's T20 Asia Cup squad

Apart from Vihanga and Ayodhya, Sri Lanka have also brought back seamer Chethana Vimukthi, who was part of the ODI squad against Pakistan last month. Making way are seamer Malki Madara, seam-bowling allrounder Rashmika Sewwandi and left-arm spinner Nimasha Meepage.

Ayodhya, who bowls with a slingy action, was part of their T20 World Cup squad but was left out of the bilateral home series against Pakistan last month. She had picked up four wickets, the second-most for Sri Lanka, in the 12-team tournament in England held in June. Vihanga has played 12 ODIs for Sri Lanka. She picked up eight wickets in the Women's National Super League, Sri Lanka's domestic T20 tournament, earlier this year. She also played two ODIs against Pakistan last month but returned wicketless.