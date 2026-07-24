Middlesex sack chief executive Andrew Cornish after Cricket Regulator investigation

Middlesex have confirmed that Andrew Cornish has been sacked, eight months after he took "a leave of absence" following a Cricket Regulator investigation into his conduct.

Middlesex announced this month that Jule Harrington, the former British Cycling chief executive, had been appointed interim chief executive in a club statement which made no mention of Cornish. The club's chair Richard Sykes subsequently announced via a club statement on Thursday that Cornish "was dismissed from his role as chief executive of the club in June."

The Guardian reported that Cornish was charged with misconduct by the Regulator following allegations about his behaviour towards another member of staff, which he denied. The Regulator is yet to announce the outcome of its investigation.

Sykes said at the time of Harrington's appointment that her "extensive leadership experience" would help the club enter an "important new chapter", adding: "Together, we remain focused on providing stability for our people, supporting our players, members and staff, and ensuring Middlesex continues to move forward with confidence and purpose."

Cornish took over as Middlesex's chief executive in 2021, having previously filled the same role at Somerset. The club were placed in special measures by the ECB two years later due to financial irregularities, with punishments including a fine and a suspended points deduction.