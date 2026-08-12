It's MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds for men's Hundred Eliminator spot

They started their last league match with the finals in sight, but after Tim Seifert's 40-ball 80 made sure that Super Giants chased down the paltry 128-run target with 33 balls to spare, Sunrisers have slipped to the third position on the table based on net run-rate, Super Giants moving past them to second with Trent Rockets at the top and already in the final.

Both Sunrisers and Super Giants have 20 points, and just behind them, MI London and Welsh Fire are on 16, though Fire's chances are gone because of their poor NRR.

Sunrisers' NRR has dipped to 0.602 from 1.094 after the latest defeat.

MI London, with an NRR of 0.262, would still require a huge win, though. The Oval-based franchise must beat Phoenix by at least 59 runs if they bat first. If they bowl first, they will need to chase down the target with at least 35 balls to spare.

They may have the leeway of one or two more balls if they restrict Phoenix to a low total, or if they hit a boundary from a tied score.

Of course, if MI London fail to take four points from the fixture, Sunrisers will advance to the Eliminator.