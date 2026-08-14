Melbourne Renegades name Twining their WBBL coach

Melbourne Renegades have appointed Gavan Twining, assistant coach of the Australia women's team, as their WBBL head coach for the upcoming season.

Twining will join the club after Australia's series against Bangladesh and New Zealand in October and return to the national set-up after the WBBL season. He has worked closely with Sophie Molineux, the Renegades and Australia captain, in her national role. Renegades high-performance manager Clint McKay will take charge of the team during the T20 Spring Challenge.

Twining has replaced Simon Helmot who stepped down during the off-season to take up other franchise opportunities.

"Gavan is an outstanding addition to our WBBL programme, bringing World Cup winning experience to our group," Renegades general manager Max Abbott said. "There's already a very positive environment within the squad and we felt Gavan was the best person to continue building on that working with the experienced leaders we have in the squad."

Renegades are being operated under a temporary model for the 2026-27 season, overseen by Cricket Australia, amid the ongoing debates around privatisation of the Big Bash.

"The Renegades have a strong foundation and a talented squad, and I'm looking forward to helping the players take the next step and build on the success the club has had," Twining said. "Having been part of the Australian team's World Cup campaign, I'm excited to bring those experiences into the Renegades environment and help produce performances that our members and fans can be proud of."

Cricket Victoria have ended their relationship with the set-up having confirmed they would sell their second BBL license and operate one side. Their initial plans, which created chaos earlier this year, had been to implement those changes for the 2026-27 season but there remains uncertainty over the sale process.