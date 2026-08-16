Mehidy turns clutch as Bangladesh make history

At 308 for 6 in response to 198, Bangladesh were about to lose control of a Test they had dominated in Darwin . Because their tail was exposed against an Australia that is very good at seizing even the slightest opportunity. Mehidy knew this. But he didn't panic. He farmed the strike with Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed for almost 50 more overs that was enough to bring Bangladesh back into a dominant position. Mehidy then used accuracy and guile to become only the second overseas offspinner to pick up a five-for in Australia this century. Graeme Swann is his only peer.

Darwin isn't the first time Mehidy turned clutch. He rescued Bangladesh against Pakistan when they were standing at the exit in Rawalpindi in 2024 . Two years before that, he brought Bangladesh back from the dead in consecutive ODIs against India in Dhaka in 2022. Cometh the last minute, cometh Mehidy. He has that MacGyver spirit, coming up with solutions nobody thinks are possible.

It is also worth mentioning Mehidy was playing the Darwin Test in probably the lowest point of his Bangladesh career. His central role in the players' revolt during the BPL in January this year led to a situation where he was greeted by boos from his own home crowd. Then, just weeks before the Australia tour, he was stripped of the ODI captaincy. Setting aside adversity like this is how clutch players earn their reputations.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the second offspinner to pick up a Test five-for in Australia this century • AFP/Getty Images

Mehidy simply dragged Bangladesh into an unbeatable position. On the second evening, they lost captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim in the space of 23 balls. Mehidy negotiated the Australian attack which was armed with the second new ball. He also had to build trust with Mahmud, who was flattered to be batting at No. 8. They didn't want to risk Taijul, the only tail-ender in this line-up who can hold his own, due to his finger injury. Mahmud survived 92 balls, but his dismissal on the third morning seemed to embolden Mehidy. Seeing Taijul and Taskin defending comfortably, Mehidy gambled with some aerial shots. He was ninth out after making a half-century, having sacrificed at least 30 runs as he was batting with the tail.

When Bangladesh were struggling to break Australia's middle-order on the third afternoon, Mehidy stepped up again. He cramped Steven Smith, whose wicket was going to be Bangladesh's golden ticket, for a few overs. He placed a catcher next to the non-striker, which probably paid off because Smith had to try and avoid the fielder if he wanted to play straight. Bowlers have to keep giving batters something new to think about. Something different. Mehidy had also bowled it from way behind the crease. The result of all that was Smith being beaten in the air and offering a simple return catch.

Mehidy then kept Alex Carey tied up at the crease through the third evening and reaped his wicket in the fourth morning. He bowled Beau Webster with an absolute peach, before picking up Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon to signal Australia's demise. This is now the third time that Mehidy has combined a fifty with a five-wicket haul in a winning Test.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz added vital runs in Bangladesh's first innings • Getty Images/Cricket Australia

"I liked both my contributions," Mehidy said. "I was batting on 2 when we lost our sixth wicket. I tried to extend our lead into something significant by batting with the tail. I am always mentally prepared to help my team in these circumstances. I think this was also my most special five-wicket haul. I think it is a huge blessing for a spinner to get five wickets in such conditions against this batting line-up.

Mehidy said that his approach to the Bangladesh team hasn't changed despite losing the ODI captaincy. "I have heard people say baseless things about me, but I have always played for the team whether I am captain or not. We represent Bangladesh, so my personal agenda doesn't matter. I like it when Bangladesh's name gets highlighted."

He had led the side from June 2025, with consecutive series wins against West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia. But many within the team management felt that captaincy was affecting Mehidy's performance, particularly with the bat. The tipping point came in Zimbabwe earlier this year, when Bangladesh lost the ODI series 2-1.

There were other circumstances too that had an adverse effect on the allrounder. When he backed a players' boycott in January, a section of Bangladesh's social media went up in arms, questioning his attitude. Mehidy was even booed in BPL matches, and later during Bangladesh's international fixtures. After being initially rattled, many noticed that Mehidy was mentally exhausted from all the negativity.