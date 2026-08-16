Stats - Mehidy, Hasan in elite company after Bangladesh's momentous victory

Among visiting teams, only England took fewer matches (2) than Bangladesh to win a Test in Australia ; South Africa also won in their third attempt.

1075 Difference between the aggregate wickets of Australia and Bangladesh's bowlers coming into the Darwin Test. Only twice has the difference between the losing team's and winning team's been higher - 1247 when India beat Australia in Perth in 2024 and 1111 when West Indies defeated Australia in Brisbane earlier that year.

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3 Instances of Australia losing a home Test after winning the toss Instances of Australia losing a home Test after winning the toss in the last 15 years . The other two were against India at the MCG and the Gabba in 2020-21.

Australia's defeat in Darwin is also their first after winning the toss in a Test since the 2023 Ashes Test at The Oval. They won the toss in nine Tests in between and won each time.

10 Wickets for the Bangladesh quicks in Australia's first innings - only the second time they have taken Wickets for the Bangladesh quicks in Australia's first innings - only the second time they have taken all ten wickets in a Test innings.

The Bangladesh fast bowlers took 14 wickets across both innings in Darwin, the joint most by them in a Test.

9 for 111 Hasan Mahmud 's match haul in Darwin, the second best for a Bangladesh fast bowler in a Test match. His 6 for 55 in the first innings is the third best innings figures for a Bangladesh quick in Test cricket.

Mahmud's match figures are also the third best for a visiting player in his maiden Test in Australia. Wasim Akram, at the MCG in 1990, and Maurice Tate, at the SCG in 1924, bagged eleven wickets apiece.

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198 Australia's total in Darwin, the lowest by any team Australia's total in Darwin, the lowest by any team in the first innings while batting first against Bangladesh. It is also Australia's lowest total against Bangladesh in Test cricket.

2019 Mehidy Hasan Miraz became the first visiting spinner to take a five-wicket haul in men's Tests in Australia since Kuldeep Yadav at the SCG in 2019. Kuldeep and Mehidy are the only visiting spinners with five-fors in Australia since 2013 . Since 2000, only one visiting offspinner other than Mehidy has taken a five-wicket haul in men's Tests in Australia - Graeme Swann in Adelaide in 2010.

Mehidy also scored a half-century in Darwin, the fourth time he has scored a fifty-plus and taken a five-for in the same Test; two of those have come away from home , the same as Shakib Al Hasan for Bangladesh.

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33 Innings in home Tests for Cameron Green before he scored his first century in Australia. Only two men took more innings to score their maiden Test ton in Australia - Ian Healy (41) and Bob Simpson (36).

9 Josh Hazlewood became the Josh Hazlewood became the ninth bowler to take 300 Test wickets for Australia. Three of the previous eight were part of the Darwin Test - Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins - making it the first instance of four bowlers with 300-plus wickets in a playing XI.