Mott named Sydney Sixers BBL coach, leaves WBBL role

Mott, who served as an assistant coach to the BBL side last season, has signed a two-year deal. He is Sixers' third head coach this year after Hopes initially replaced Greg Shipperd before returning to his home state two months after signing with Sixers.

Mott joined Sixers as WBBL head coach last year and consideration was given to him combining both the men's and women's jobs but the club decided it wanted to continue with distinct roles. The WBBL season currently runs from late October to early December with the BBL starting shortly afterwards and running to the end of January.

"With the potential for the BBL and WBBL windows to shift each season, we have appointed separate head coaches for each team to ensure continuity and long-term stability across both programs," Rachael Haynes, Sydney Sixers general manager, said.

"While we considered Matthew's ability to lead both programs, we've taken a long-term view to ensure consistent and stable leadership across both teams. The strength of the candidate we have appointed as WBBL head coach gave us confidence that this was the right move for both programs, and we look forward to announcing that news in the coming days."

Mott, the former Australia Women's coach and England Men's white-ball coach, said: "I've been part of the Sixers family for a long time, so to have the opportunity to step into the BBL head coach role is something I'm incredibly excited about

"This is a club with a proud history and a winning culture, and I'm looking forward to building on the foundations that have been established over many seasons. Having worked closely with the men's program, I've seen first-hand the talent and potential within this playing group.

"While it's disappointing that I won't be able to continue as WBBL head coach, I'm incredibly grateful for my time with the women's program and wish Ash [Gardner], the players and support staff all the very best for WBBL12."

During his time with Australia's women's team Mott led an era of huge success including back-to-back T20 World Cup titles and the 2022 ODI World Cup. He then moved to take up the England white-ball role with the men's team, when Brendon McCullum started as Test coach, and secured the 2022 T20 World Cup title before losing his job after a poor 2023 ODI World Cup and semi-final exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup.