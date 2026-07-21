Matt Walker to take over from Paul Farbrace as Sussex head coach

Matt Walker, the former Kent head coach, has been appointed as Paul Farbrace 's successor at Sussex, and will take over the role on November 1, when Farbrace steps up to become Director of Cricket.

Walker, 52, was a stalwart for Essex and Kent during a 19-year career, scoring more than 18,000 runs across all formats, before moving into coaching. In 2021, he oversaw Kent's promotion to Division One of the County Championship before guiding them to that season's Vitality Blast title, then the One-Day Cup in 2022. Most recently, he has been a batting coach at Warwickshire.

His appointment comes with Sussex in fifth place and challenging hard in a competitive Division One. However, the club is anticipating significant change in the off-season, after being placed into three years of special measures by the ECB for a £1.3 million hole in their finances.

Earlier this month, Henry Crocombe, Sussex's highly rated fast bowler, became the latest player to move away from Hove, despite having been offered a new three-year deal. Speaking back in March, Farbrace said it was "now or never" for a talented squad of players to deliver silverware before an inevitable exodus.

Nevertheless, Farbrace has agreed to stay at Sussex to ensure continuity for the club during the transition, and he welcomed Walker's arrival as his coaching successor.

"We are delighted that Matt has agreed to become our new Head Coach," Farbrace said. "We conducted a thorough three-stage process involving some excellent candidates from across the cricketing world, and Matt consistently impressed throughout. He was the clear choice.

"He has an excellent reputation within the game and brings the experience, energy and enthusiasm we're looking for. I'm really looking forward to working alongside him as we tackle the challenges in front of us and build a team capable of competing for trophies."

Walker's coaching CV also includes a stint within the England men's set-up, and he has also worked with Oval Invincibles, now MI London, in the Hundred.

"I am incredibly honoured and excited to have been given the opportunity to become Head Coach of Sussex Cricket," he said.

"Sussex is a Club I have always admired and one with a proud history. The opportunity to work with this group of players and staff, alongside Paul, was one that really excited me.

"There is already a strong foundation in place and I'm looking forward to building on that as we strive to help Sussex compete for trophies. I can't wait to get started."

Walker's appointment comes after Ed Warner was named as Sussex's new chair earlier this month. Warner, the former chair of UK Athletics, succeeded Sir Rod Aldridge, the club president, who had been serving in an interim capacity since Jon Filby resigned in February.

"Appointing the right Head Coach was one of the most important decisions we had to make," Warner said. "Matt combines an outstanding track record with the leadership, experience and ambition we believe Sussex Cricket needs.