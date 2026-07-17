LPL hit by franchise owner controversy hours before 2026 season opener

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has been hit by controversy hours prior to the 2026 season opener, after local media reported that an owner of the Jaffna Kings team had been arrested by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) released a statement on Friday afternoon stating it would cooperate fully with the investigation.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has taken note of the media reports relating to the reported arrest of the owner of the Jaffna Kings franchise by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports," SLC said in a statement. "Sri Lanka Cricket, together with the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026, will extend its fullest cooperation to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports should any assistance be sought in connection with any inquiry arising from the matter.

"As the governing body of the Lanka Premier League 2026, Sri Lanka Cricket reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the tournament and will not tolerate any form of corruption, misconduct, or foul play by any stakeholder associated with the league."

The Jaffna Kings ownership was taken up by Sports Commune, co-owned by entrepreneur Mayank Goel and former India Under-19 player Manjot Kalra , ahead of the 2026 LPL season.

While tournament officials pointed to the swift arrest as a triumph of Sri Lanka's legal framework, there will be scrutiny on the league's seemingly lax vetting process for owners.

IPG, commercial rights holder of the LPL, put out a statement on Friday which said, "IPG wishes to reiterate that all franchise owners participating in the LPL have undergone the requisite ownership approval process, including integrity and due diligence assessments conducted by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), in consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC), prior to their participation in the tournament."

LPL franchise owners have been detained under anti-corruption laws two times previously in just over two years. In May 2024 , Dambulla Thunders owner Tamim Rahman was intercepted at Colombo international airport and later convicted. Seven months later, Galle Marvels co-owner Prem Thakkur was jailed following a direct match-fixing approach to a player.

By the start of the 2026 season not one of the five original LPL franchises remained with its founding owners. Every team has had multiple handovers of ownership due to criminal indictments, financial instability, or failures to meet contractual milestones. The constant shuffling of ownership has raised questions about the due diligence conducted by SLC and its event rights holder, The IPG Group.

LPL tournament director Samantha Dodanwela, however, sought to frame the quick intervention as proof of rigorous and unyielding internal security measures. "We have zero tolerance," Dodanwela told Cricinfo. "Whether it's before the tournament or halfway through, when we find something we have to take action. We are the only country that has this law where we can arrest. If you take any other country, if something like this happens, it goes to the ICC and then takes years and years."

The SLC emphasised the measures it had taken to mitigate corruption in its flagship domestic tournament. "In preparation for the tournament, Sri Lanka Cricket's Anti-Corruption Unit has been working closely with the Government's law enforcement agency, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports, to strengthen the league's anti-corruption framework.

"In addition, Sri Lanka Cricket has engaged Integrity Mentors, an independent anti-corruption and sports integrity organisation to provide specialist integrity support and education throughout the tournament, ensuring that the Lanka Premier League 2026 is conducted in a fair, transparent, and corruption-free environment."

Dodanwela's and SLC's defence relies heavily on the unique power of Sri Lanka's Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, a law passed in 2019 that criminalises match-fixing, spot-fixing, and the failure to report corrupt approaches.

Despite reports of the arrest coming a day prior to the LPL season opener, SLC reassured stakeholders that the tournament would not be disrupted. Jaffna Kings play Galle Gallants in the season opener at the SSC in Colombo on Friday evening.