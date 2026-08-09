Asalanka puts his hand up for ultimate twist in changing landscape

All tournament long, it was his bat that had done the talking, bludgeoning bowlers across Colombo, Dambulla and Kandy. But in the final, chasing a below-par target of 124, Asalanka fell cheaply, finding deep midwicket with his third delivery faced. A failure by most metrics, except for the fact that he had already made the game's defining contribution an hour earlier - one that would eventually earn him the Player-of-the-Match award.

Entrusted with opening the bowling - just like he had done in Qualifier 2 - Asalanka produced a match-defining spell with his unassuming offbreaks. From the fifth to 12th overs, his flat offbreaks accounted for the wickets of Khawaja Nafay, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dunith Wellalage, as he induced errors through concerted dot-ball pressure. In the end, his four overs bettered even Malinga's tally, returning figures of 3 for 20.

"In qualifier two, Dasa [Dasun Shanaka] had a plan to start with me, especially with left-handers in their batting line-up. So again today, I went and bowled the first over," Asalanka revealed after the game. A simple enough explanation but one criminally downplaying the ask of a man who had bowled just two overs the entire tournament until then.

But as each wicket fell on Saturday, there was that trademark smile mixed with the celebrations, all underscored by a quiet, steely determination - simply a man going about his business. But perhaps more importantly, it was a symbolic exclamation point for a player who had been unceremoniously discarded barely eight months prior.

For an outsider looking in, the idea that a player the calibre of Asalanka was completely sidelined from Sri Lanka's national T20 side just months out of a World Cup might be a head-scratcher of sorts. But go back to late 2025 and a story begins to take shape.

It was a period where Asalanka's principles collided head-on with cricket diplomacy. Following a bomb going off near Islamabad during Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan, Asalanka, then the national captain, spoke out on behalf of his team-mates. The request was one advocating for their safety and supporting their decision to leave the country mid-tour.

The establishment's response was swift and, in the cold light of day, unforgiving. Officially, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) attributed his subsequent absence to an undisclosed "illness." But his subsequent ouster as captain, just two months out of a home World Cup suggested at something more sinister. By February, he found himself completely dropped from the T20I squad - this time it was his lack of form that was cited. It was a bitter pill for a player who had anchored Sri Lanka's middle order through its toughest transitions, and led the side admirably.

In this context, the 2026 LPL was never just a domestic tournament for Asalanka, it was a chance at redemption - though the man himself will likely never air such sentiments in public.

Charith Asalanka wheels away after taking a wicket • Sri Lanka Cricket

He started the campaign by scoring the tournament's very first half-century, setting a blistering tone for things to come. Over the course of 11 matches, Asalanka compiled 385 runs at an average of 38.50 and strike rate of 153.38. In a tournament that unearthed several potential power-hitters, Asalanka's 33 fours and 21 sixes - the most in the tournament - showcased that he was not a force to be forgotten yet. His peak individual performance came against Kandy Royals , where he dismantled the bowling attack to score a breathtaking 70* off just 32 deliveries, operating at a strike rate of 218.75.

When the knockout stages arrived, he once again came in clutch. In Qualifier 2 against Colombo Kaps , with the pressure turned up, Asalanka played a mature, anchoring knock of 59 off 42 balls. His 126-run partnership with Sam Harper broke the back of the 177 chase, carrying Galle into the final and setting the stage for his ultimate twist with the ball.

Had all things remained the same, these Asalanka efforts might have fallen flat, but fortunately for the 29-year-old the landscape of Sri Lankan cricket is fast shifting. Recent months have seen a shake-up in administration at SLC as well as a revamped national coaching staff. And as highlighted by the most recent announcement of a players' union , this new regime purports a clear mandate: to rebuild around robust, high-integrity characters. And in Asalanka, there might just be an ideal fit.

While his performances speak for themselves, the moral stance he took in Pakistan, once viewed as a liability by the previous regime, might perhaps now be seen as the exact brand of team-first attitude required in a national squad rebuild.