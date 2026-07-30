Dambulla, Colombo, Jaffna, Galle make late changes as playoffs race heats up
Dambulla Sixers lost their last game and entered must-win territory but added Sikandar Raza and Sonal Dinusha to their side
Sikandar Raza struck a 25-ball 23 and went wicketless in his four overs as Dambulla Sixers slumped to a third straight defeat and a fifth loss in six games. The result has put playoff qualification hopes out of their hands, and for Raza it could mean an extremely short stint in this season's Lanka Premier League (LPL), as he had joined Dambulla squad on July 29. Dambulla play their final round-robin game - a must-win against Jaffna Kings - on August 2, but will need results to go their way to secure a playoff berth.
Raza, who was an injury replacement for Marques Ackerman, is among several late squad changes across franchises. Dambulla had also added Sonal Dinusha, while Fazalhaq Farooqi has left for national duty with Afghanistan following Wednesday's loss to Colombo Kaps.
Colombo, meanwhile, have announced that Kushal Bhurtel is no longer expected to join the squad as previously expected, meaning Crishan Kalugamage, who had been in the squad on temporary basis, will now retain his spot till the end of the tournament. It was also confirmed that Ashen Bandara had been drafted in to replace the injured Kusal Mendis, while Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has returned home for national duty, and has been replaced by fellow Bangladeshi Ripon Mondol.
Galle Gallants have announced the departures of Chris Lynn and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, both of whom left Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Lynn had been unable to recover from an injury that had seen him miss a couple of games at the start of the tournament, while Mehidy, who had been scheduled to leave the tournament early, has been replaced by Australia's Thomas Rogers.
Previously, Kavija Gamage had replaced the injured Vishen Halambage, while Jaffna had brought in Towhid Hridoy after his national team-mate Taskin Ahmed had pulled out having been called-up for national duty. Hridoy has been on fire since joining, striking 35 off 21 and then 31 off 8 to help claw Jaffna up off the bottom of the table to a guaranteed playoff spot.
Sikandar RazaMarques AckermanSonal DinushaFazalhaq FarooqiKushal BhurtelCrishan KalugamageAshen BandaraKusal MendisHasan MahmudRipon MondolChris LynnMehidy Hasan MirazThomas RogersKavija GamageVishen HalambageTowhid HridoyTaskin AhmedJaffna KingsColombo KapsGalle GallantsDambulla SixersLanka Premier League