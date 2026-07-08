Litton Das ruled out of ODI series against Zimbabwe with calf injury
Parvez Hossain Emon has been named Litton's replacement for the second and third ODIs
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been sidelined from the ongoing ODI series in Zimbabwe after failing to recover from a left calf injury.
He had originally been ruled out of only the first ODI on July 6, but will now miss the entire series and will continue his rehab in Dhaka. Litton's injury absence is a substantial blow to a Bangladesh side, which was stunned by Zimbabwe in the ODI series opener.
Parvez Hossain Emon has been named as Litton's replacement for the second and third ODIs.
"Litton had already missed the first ODI and is still not match fit," Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a statement. "He underwent a fitness test today and the outcome was not satisfactory. With back-to-back ODIs coming up, we don't think he will make sufficient progress to play any part in the series."
Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe in the second ODI in Harare on July 9. The visitors need to win on Thursday to keep the series alive.