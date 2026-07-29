Litton Das named Bangladesh's new ODI captain

BCB president Tamim Iqbal , who made the announcement on Wednesday, said that they appointed Litton for his leadership qualities but also because they wanted to free up Mehidy as a player. Mehidy led Bangladesh to consecutive ODI series wins against West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia.

"The board believes that we should have two captains for the white-ball and red-ball format," Tamim said. "Litton Das will be the white-ball captain, and Shanto will continue as the red-ball captain. While making this announcement, it is also important to note that Miraz was an exceptionally successful captain. He led Bangladesh to series wins in four out of the last five series.

"He has done well, but I have always believed Miraz as a cricketer for Bangladesh is more important than any [one else]. We are not seeing Miraz as a performer, especially with the bat. He is doing well with his bowling though. As soon as he is back in his full rhythm, Bangladesh will win a lot of games."

Bangladesh are yet to see the best of Litton in ODI cricket, where he averages 30.84 after 104 matches. He has, however, led well in T20Is, winning 16 out of 31 games in the last two years. Tamim said that Litton's leadership qualities won him the full-time white-ball job.

Tamim: I have always believed Miraz as a cricketer for Bangladesh is more important than any [one else] • AFP/Getty Images

"We are quite impressed with his leadership quality. The way he looks into cricket, the way he plans. He has been playing ODI cricket for a number of years. The T20I team has done very well under him. These were the factors considered when we took the decision about Litton," Tamim said and added that he has spoken in depth with Mehidy about the reasons for this change of guard.

"I had a discussion with Miraz. He understands the point. We made this decision after mutual agreement. I have full respect for Miraz. He might get the leadership opportunity again," Tamim said.

"We appreciate his service as a captain. He has given his all, and we have only love and respect towards him. We wish the new white-ball and the red-ball captain very well."

Tamim explained that the BCB wasn't in favour of having three captains for the three formats. "There have been a spate of injuries to our fast bowlers. Each captain would want the best pace bowlers in their respective format. These are some of the issues that you have to face when you have different captains. I think the white-ball and red-ball captain can plan according to their format, and then go forward."

Tamim said that he hasn't grilled the Bangladesh team for losing the one-off Test and ODI series in Zimbabwe, rather asking them to come up with a half-yearly plan to get them back on track.

"I met the players and coaching staff after the Zimbabwe tour. We told them that they should have a six-months plan, to determine where they want to see Bangladesh after six months. I think there is a distance between the board and players. Both the team and board must buy into the plan.