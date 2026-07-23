Lalit Modi 'looking forward to coming back to India' after getting legal relief

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi on Wednesday said he plans to visit India later this year or early next year after receiving major legal relief from the Appellate Tribunal in the long-running 2009 IPL South Africa foreign-exchange case, describing the ruling as the vindication of a 16-year battle.

In a video message posted on social media, Modi said the tribunal's verdict had finally established the truth behind his stand on the case.

"I'm really happy with the verdict. It's really been a great day. Sixteen years I have fought and whatever I have been saying to the media and to everybody has finally emerged as the truth," Modi said.

The Appellate Tribunal under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) on Tuesday set aside key penalties imposed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Modi and other former BCCI officials in connection with the conduct of the 2009 IPL in South Africa.

The tribunal held that the foreign remittances in question were current-account transactions that did not require prior RBI (Reserve Bank of India) approval and also ruled that Modi was not responsible for ensuring the BCCI's compliance with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Modi, who has been living in London since leaving India in 2010 amid multiple investigations, said the legal chapter was now behind him.

"I'm going to move on in my life and I'm looking forward to coming back to India. Yes, I will come back probably at the end of this year or early next year. My daughter is due with my grandson in October and hopefully everything will be well and I'll be back in India," he said.

IPL 2009 was shifted to South Africa due to a clash with general elections in India • Hindustan Times via Getty Images

In a separate post on X, Modi said India had always remained close to him despite his prolonged stay overseas.

"India has always been a part of who I am. The legal process has taken its course, and I respect that. I look forward to visiting my country again, meeting old friends, from time to time and contributing in every positive way I can."

Modi, 62, also clarified that he will continue to live in London.

"My home remains in London, and that is where I will continue to live, but my heart has never stopped beating for India," he wrote.

Modi, the architect of the IPL, maintained that his actions throughout the 2009 episode were guided solely by the interests of the tournament.

"I was only concerned with the well-being of the IPL and nothing at all. That is the most dear to me," he said.

The ED case stemmed from the relocation of the 2009 IPL season to South Africa, when the tournament clashed with general elections in India.