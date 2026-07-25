'I don't focus on what's happening outside' - Kishan on his role at No. 3

Ishan Kishan said India resisted the temptation to post 250 after losing two early wickets in the second T20I against Zimbabwe , with the batters instead focusing on assessing the pitch and building a partnership that laid the foundation for a commanding 90-run victory in Harare on Saturday.

Walking in after India slipped to 29 for 2 inside the first three overs, Kishan struck 81 off 44 balls and added 66 with captain Shreyas Iyer before Tilak Varma 's unbeaten 60 off 29 balls powered India to 219 for 5. Zimbabwe were then bowled out for 129 in 17.5 overs as India wrapped up the series 2-0 with a game to spare.

"As a batter who's batting at No. 3, your job is to watch the ball and play your natural game. You also have to understand the wicket," Kishan said after being named Player of the Match.

"There were a lot of thoughts going on whether we wanted to end up getting 250 or 230, or whether the wicket was just about getting 170 to 180 runs. So we had that in mind when Shreyas Iyer came in. We wanted to build a partnership and take the innings deep. I think we executed it in a very good manner."

Kishan stressed that his role at No. 3 differs from that of India's aggressive opening pair, insisting he does not concern himself with outside perceptions of how he should bat.

"I don't give so much focus on what's happening outside," he said. "I know the way I have to play. What's important is to just be in the moment, not think about what's going on in the outside world, who is getting more, thinking about that this guy is hitting more. Everyone can have that image in the team. But at the same time, as a No. 3 batter, if two wickets are down, you need to understand what's important. Do you keep taking chances or do you build a partnership? Is it easy to hit? You need to understand the wicket and play accordingly."

Kishan also acknowledged the challenge of India's hectic schedule after the team played two T20Is against Ireland in June before a five-match T20I series and three ODIs in England, and then travelled to Zimbabwe for the ongoing series. Though the series is secured, Kishan said the focus would quickly shift to recovery before Sunday's final T20I.

"It's obviously very difficult," he said. "You play so many matches in England. We've started from Ireland and suddenly then we got here to Zimbabwe and next day we were playing a match.

"It's never easy for an athlete. You want to give 100 per cent every time you play and you don't want to compromise it at any cost. We don't have any choice other than just taking time for your recovery and just going ahead in the next game, giving your 100 per cent. So it was about getting good sleep and good food before the next game.