Keith Barker retires from professional cricket after 17-season career

Keith Barker , the Warwickshire allrounder, has announced his retirement from professional cricket with immediate effect.

Barker, 39, made his Warwickshire debut in 2009 and returned to the club this season on a 12-month contract, having spent the previous seven seasons with Hampshire.

However, his opportunities were limited by a knee injury, and he featured in just two Championship fixtures this season, most recently their draw against Yorkshire at Scarborough in June.

He retires with a first-class record of 5,554 runs at 28.33 from 171 matches, including six centuries, as well as 544 wickets at 25.00, with 23 five-fors.

His best innings haul of 7 for 46 came against Nottinghamshire in 2021, while he also claimed match-best figures of 11 for 70 against Durham in 2012 - in both seasons, Warwickshire went on to win the County Championship.

As a left-arm seamer and left-handed bat, he also took 158 wickets across List A and T20 cricket, and made more than 1,000 runs in all white-ball cricket. He was also a talented footballer in his youth, and played for England up to under-20 level, before focusing on cricket.

"It's difficult to put into words what Warwickshire means to me," Barker told the club website. "I first came to the club in 2008 and spent ten years here, before seven brilliant seasons at Hampshire and then getting the opportunity to come back and finish my career where it all started.

"I'll always be incredibly grateful for my time at Hampshire. It was a huge part of my career and gave me memories and friendships that will stay with me forever.

"I grew up at Warwickshire, not just as a cricketer but as a person, made some of my closest friends and had some of the best years of my life wearing the Bear.

"I always knew this day would come, but that doesn't make it any easier. In my head I still want to compete, still want the ball in my hand and still believe I can make a difference. Unfortunately, after a long career and plenty of injuries, my body is telling me it's time.

"To finish my career where it started, in a city that became my home and at a club that will always mean so much to me, feels incredibly special.

"I'm going to miss playing more than I can put into words, but I'll walk away proud, grateful and thankful to everyone who has been part of the journey."

In 2025, Barker's career was interrupted by a 12-month backdated suspension, after he tested positive for a prohibited substance during a routine drugs test.

The incident was described by Warwickshire as an "administrative error", with Barker having been prescribed a like-for-like alternative for a long-standing medical condition, and the National Anti-Doping Panel found that he had not been seeking a competitive advantage.