Katherine Sciver-Brunt joins Trent Rockets as assistant coach

Katherine Sciver-Brunt has been appointed as an assistant coach of Trent Rockets for the 2026 Women's Hundred. It will be her first coaching role since retiring from cricket in 2023, and it will involve working alongside her wife, the England captain Nat

Sciver-Brunt, who was awarded an OBE for services to cricket last month, remains England's second-highest wicket-taker across all women's formats, with a total of 335 including 170 in ODIs.

She played a key role in England's last two global trophies - the 2009 World T20 title and the 2017 World Cup, and featured for Trent Rockets in three seasons from 2021 to 2023.

"The time has come for me to step back in to a role within cricket," Sciver-Brunt said. "I've had a wild three years since retiring trying to figure out what life looks like for me now as a mum!"

"The first place I thought of was the Trent Rockets. Trent Bridge is such a special place, and having been involved as a player with the Rockets before, coming back as a coach was an opportunity I just couldn't turn down."

Her appointment is especially notable given the dearth of high-profile women on the Hundred coaching roster. Her former England team-mates, Anya Shrubsole and Sarah Taylor also hold assistant roles at Manchester Super Giants and Southern Brave respectively, but - with Charlotte Edwards having left Brave to oversee England's fortunes - the only current female head coach is MI London's Lisa Keightley.

Sciver-Brunt will be working alongside head coach, Chris Read, with former Nottinghamshire spinner Graeme White also joining the women's set-up as fielding coach. Nat Sciver-Brunt stood down as captain last year to focus on her England role, with Australia's Ash Gardner stepping into the role. Former South Africa white-ball bowling coach Anton Roux has been appointed as assistant to Peter Moores for Trent Rockets Men.

"I'm moving in to a new era, and I know coaching and mentoring players of this standard will be something I'll love," Sciver-Brunt said.