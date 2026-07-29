Langer not contacted by ECB in hunt for England's next Test coach

Justin Langer has confirmed that he hasn't "heard from anyone" at the ECB in a development which appears to rule him out of the race for the vacancy as England 's Test coach.

Langer, who coached Australia from 2018-22, has been heavily linked with the role since Brendon McCullum was relieved of his duties with England's Test team earlier this month. He also has a long-standing relationship with ECB chief executive Richard Gould, dating back to their time as Somerset's captain and CEO respectively in the late 2000s.

But Rob Key, England's managing director, has made contact with several candidates in recent weeks, and Langer has revealed that he is not among them.

"No, I haven't, no," Langer said on an episode of the Stick to Cricket podcast recorded on Tuesday morning, when asked if he had been contacted by anyone at the ECB. "No, I haven't heard from anyone. You read all this [speculation]... It's all paper talk, it's all rumours."

Langer has previously cast doubt on the idea that he could ever coach England - "the thought of coaching England… mate!" he said in a speech four years ago - but suggested that he would consider the role if approached.

"There's three coaching roles in the world as a coach [that anyone would consider]," he said. "The Australia head coach, the Indian head coach, and the England head coach. But it's all hypothetical, isn't it?" He added: "When it comes to coaching, it's a career, and everyone looks at all opportunities, don't they?"

Leading candidates for the vacancy are understood to include Stephen Fleming, Richard Dawson, Jonathan Trott and Tom Moody, with Marcus Trescothick also under consideration as an interim appointment for England's next Test series, which starts on August 19 against Pakistan.

Andy Flower, the early front-runner for the job, ruled himself out of contention earlier this month, saying he was "very happy" in his current work with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and London Spirit.

Langer is currently head coach of Lucknow Super Giants and Manchester Super Giants • Lucknow Super Giants

Langer predicted that whoever takes charge will have "teething issues" while working with McCullum, who will continue as white-ball coach as England return to a split-coaching structure, and said that it would be important for them to surround themselves with "the right people" in their support staff.

"I've got no idea," he said, when asked to speculate on who might fill the role. "They're going to have to work really well with Baz, and they've got to be really clear in their vision. Great leaders, you've got to be really clear in your vision, what you stand for, and then you go forward from there."