Hazlewood keeps Boland out of Australia XI for first Test

Pat Cummins confirmed an expected line-up a day out from the match - as Test cricket returns to Darwin after 22 years - with Australia's first-choice attack playing together for the first time since the tour of the West Indies more than a year ago.

Hazlewood has not played international cricket since last October, having missed the entire Ashes with injury, while Cummins only featured once against England - his lone appearance for Australia since that West Indies series. Nathan Lyon also returns, having had his Ashes series cut short by the hamstring injury he picked up in Adelaide.

"I think we were pretty certain we wanted Lyno [Lyon] inside, so just kind of working out what the make-up of the quicks were," Cummins said. "So went with Joshy, [we] obviously know Scotty's class. It's always a pretty tight call. I think it's one of those ones where there's not much you can say to Scotty other than obviously there's a lot of cricket coming up, but he knows his worth and how good he is, and I'm sure he'll be out there at some point pretty soon."

Cummins was delighted to have the services of Lyon, who was left out of two day-night Tests last year but played a starring role in Adelaide to help secure the Ashes before his injury.

"I was even looking at some footage the other day of that Adelaide Test, and I think that's the best he's bowled in years," Cummins said. "So it [the injury] was really bad timing but he's been great. It's been pretty public how hard he's worked over the last six months or so. He's in there every day training, looking for this opportunity. So he looks in incredible shape. He's been bowling beautifully, and as a captain and team-mate, it's going to be awesome to have him back out there."

Alex Carey and Beau Webster will be Australia's No. 6 and No. 7 respectively • AFP/Getty Images

Cameron Green and Beau Webster will line up together in the middle order - either side of Alex Carey - while Jake Weatherald opens alongside Travis Head as they continue their pairing which came together early in the Ashes. Carey himself said recently he would be open to a move higher in the order, but Cummins confirmed he would remain at No. 6.

"Kez has won a few games for us at No. 6. I like that combination of him and Webster at six, seven," Cummins said. "I feel like Greeny's a good No. 5, so you can try and get funky, but we thought that's kind of how the team will function the best. It's a pretty good problem to have when someone like Kez, you feel like a good bat even higher than where he's at."

Alongside Boland, Josh Inglis is the other player from the initial squad not to make the XI.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto did not name his XI on the eve of the Test, saying there were a few "niggles" in the camp, but confirmed Litton Das was fit to take his place.