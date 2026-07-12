Stats - Buttler-Brook record partnership extends India's winless streak in T20Is
The pair added 233 for the second wicket to keep Iyer-led India winless
233 - Partnership between Jos Buttler and Harry Brook for the second wicket in the fifth T20I against India at Southampton. It is now the fourth-highest partnership for any wicket in men's T20Is and the fifth-highest in all men's T20 cricket. It is also the highest stand for the second wicket or lower in all men's T20 cricket, surpassing the 229-run second-wicket partnership between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in IPL 2016.
0 - Partnerships of 200-plus runs for England in T20Is before Saturday. Their previous highest was 182 by Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan for the third wicket against New Zealand in 2019. It is also the first 200-plus stand by any pair against India, as the previous highest was 174* between Quinton de Kock and David Miller for the fourth wicket in 2022.
257 for 3 - England's total is the highest by any team against India in T20Is. The previous highest was also by England, who made 246 for 7 in an unsuccessful chase earlier this year at the T20 World Cup.
7 - India's winless streak of seven T20Is since winning the T20 World Cup final in March is by far their longest in the format. India also suffered six successive defeats in completed games for the first time in this format. The previous instance of India being winless in seven straight games in men's internationals was in 2020, when they had seven straight defeats on either side of the pandemic break.
3 - England have now passed the 250-run mark on three occasions in men's T20Is, having previously made 267 for 3 against West Indies in 2023 and 304 for 2 against South Africa in 2025. Only India have recorded more 250-plus totals than England in this format, with as many as seven.
131 - Buttler's score at Southampton is the second-highest by an England player in T20Is, behind Phil Salt's 141* against South Africa in Manchester last year. It is also the highest individual score by any batter against India in this format. Buttler scored exactly 131 runs in his previous 11 T20I innings, and Saturday's knock was his first fifty-plus score in 19 T20I innings. He now has nine T20 hundreds, but this was his first in England. He has seven hundreds in the IPL, while his maiden T20I century came at the T20 World Cup game in Sharjah.
0-4 - The scoreline of the five-match series between England and India. This is the first time India have suffered four defeats in any men's T20I series. This is also the first T20I series for India without a win, where they have played more than two matches. For England, this was only the second bilateral T20I series in which they won four matches. The other was against Pakistan in 2022, a seven-match series played in Pakistan.
6 - Defeats as India captain for Shreyas Iyer across the seven matches he has led them so far. These are the most defeats for any India captain in men's internationals before their first win. Lala Amarnath's maiden win as captain came in his 11th match but he had he had lost only five games till then. No Indian before Iyer had suffered more than two defeats before their first win as captain in men's T20Is.
5 - Number of 20-plus-run overs in England's innings, including three in a row - 14th, 15th and 16th. Never before had India conceded 20 or more runs in more than three overs in a men's T20I. On the other hand, the most runs that India scored in an over on Saturday were only 16.
14556 - Runs by Buttler in T20 cricket, the most by an England batter, going past Alex Hales (14449). Buttler is now the third-highest run-getter in T20s, only six behind Chris Gayle (14562), while Kieron Pollard is at the top with 14736 runs. Buttler also moved into third place among the leading run-getters in men's T20Is, with 4212 runs.
8 - Instances of two or more bowlers conceding 60 or more runs in a men's T20I innings. India joined the list as Axar Patel and Prince Yadav conceded 63 and 60 runs respectively.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at Cricinfo