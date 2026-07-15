Jonathan Trott joins Ireland as consultant amid England links

Trott, the former England batter who made 13 international hundreds, will spend 14 days working with Ireland, including the first two fixtures of their five-match ODI series against Afghanistan which starts on August 5.

"The upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is critical to [the] Ireland Men's squad's preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in early 2027," Graeme West, Ireland's performance director, said. "This is a rare opportunity to bring a world-class coach into the senior team environment offering a wealth of current knowledge on the opposition.

"Having worked with the Afghanistan squad, Jonathan is perfectly placed to support our strategic planning for the series, providing our players and staff with a new perspective - expanding their skills, knowledge and understanding of 50-over cricket."

"Jonathan's value extends beyond player development," West said. "Once he enters the training camp, he will be able to share his wide range of leadership experiences with the coaching staff, outlining his philosophy working with world-class players and his methodology in managing an international team."