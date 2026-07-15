Jonathan Trott joins Ireland as consultant amid England links
Reportedly in the shortlist to take over as England's Test coach, Trott will work with Ireland for their upcoming series against Afghanistan
Jonathan Trott has taken on a "short-term consultancy" role with Ireland's men ahead of their ODI series against his old team Afghanistan next month. The news comes at a time when Trott has been linked with the vacancy as England's Test coach, following Brendon McCullum's sacking.
Trott, the former England batter who made 13 international hundreds, will spend 14 days working with Ireland, including the first two fixtures of their five-match ODI series against Afghanistan which starts on August 5.
"The upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is critical to [the] Ireland Men's squad's preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in early 2027," Graeme West, Ireland's performance director, said. "This is a rare opportunity to bring a world-class coach into the senior team environment offering a wealth of current knowledge on the opposition.
"Having worked with the Afghanistan squad, Jonathan is perfectly placed to support our strategic planning for the series, providing our players and staff with a new perspective - expanding their skills, knowledge and understanding of 50-over cricket."
Ireland announced a change of head coach last month with Gary Wilson promoted from assistant coach following Heinrich Malan's departure, and West said that Trott's experience would help the new coaching team. The change followed Ireland's first-ever series win against India, sweeping a two-match T20I series in Belfast.
"Jonathan's value extends beyond player development," West said. "Once he enters the training camp, he will be able to share his wide range of leadership experiences with the coaching staff, outlining his philosophy working with world-class players and his methodology in managing an international team."
Trott has been linked with the England vacancy since the ECB announced McCullum's departure on Sunday. The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday evening that his name features on a nine-man shortlist for the role which is headed by Andy Flower, Trott's own former England coach.