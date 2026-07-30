Joey Evison agrees Sussex switch

Evison, who came through at Nottinghamshire, has been at Kent since 2022, when he joined initially on loan and helped the club to lift the Royal London Cup. However, he has slipped down the pecking order recently, losing his place in the County Championship side and going out on loan to Leicestershire.

Despite discussions around a new deal, he will now move on at the end of the season, with Sussex beginning their rebuild in the wake of budgetary constraints imposed by the ECB and the expected departures of a number of players.

"After talks with Joey and his representatives, it became clear that he desires a new challenge at Sussex, and we wish him all the best for the future," Kent's director of cricket, Simon Cook, said.

"Whilst we're disappointed to see Joey leave, professional sport is fluid, and his departure creates opportunities for others in the squad to take the next step in their development. Joey will, of course, always be welcome back at the St Lawrence Ground."

Moving to Sussex will see Evison reunited with Matt Walker, who was recently appointed as the new head coach at Hove, with Paul Farbrace set to move into a part-time director of cricket role.

Farbrace said: "I am delighted that Joey has decided to continue to develop his career with us at Hove. Joey is someone I've followed for a while and this is the perfect time for us to bring him into the club. He is a talented all-round cricketer and will make an impact in all forms of the game. Joey has a real desire to want to improve and work hard to be the best he can be."

Evison said: "After four good years with Kent, I've decided to take a new opportunity at Sussex CCC. I'm really looking forward to joining up with Sussex, I really enjoy playing there and I can't wait to work with Matt Walker again."

Warwickshire sign Young, Suthar for Championship run-in

Manav Suthar enjoyed a successful start with Warwickshire last month • Harry Trump/Getty Images

Young, who had a three-match stint with the Bears in 2025, returns for the final six rounds of the Championship. He will strengthen the club's batting options, with doubts around Sam Hain's fitness and Beau Webster having concluded his involvement.

Suthar took 11 wickets in two Championship appearances in June and will be available for Warwickshire's last four games, following India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka. Warwickshire are currently third in the table, five points behind leaders, Nottinghamshire.

"We're very pleased to welcome both Will and Manav back to the Bears after both players made a real impact when they were last with the club," Warwickshire Performance Director, James Thomas, said. "We've played some good red-ball cricket already this season, and both players will now bring additional quality at a crucial time of the campaign where we are in the mix for the title.