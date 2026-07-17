Joe Denly to retire from professional cricket at end of 2026 season

Joe Denly, the veteran Kent allrounder and former England Test No.3, has announced he will retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2026 season.

Denly, 40, made his Kent debut in 2004, having been one of the first graduates of the county's Cricket Academy, and played a role in the club's first T20 trophy, with victory in the Twenty20 Cup at Edgbaston in 2007.

Having spent three years at Middlesex between 2012-14, he returned to his home county for more silverware in 2021, claiming figures of 3 for 31 in the Vitality Blast final against Somerset, before captaining the club to the Metro Bank One-Day Cup with victory over Lancashire in 2022.

On the England front, Denly's was a career of two halves. His initial involvement came as a one-day batter in 2009, although he later joined a select band of cricketers to have claimed a wicket with their first ball in international cricket, and he went on to feature in England's run to the Champions Trophy semi-final in South Africa.

However, he was axed from England's plans in early 2010, on the eve of their triumph in the World T20 in the Caribbean, and did not earn a recall until 2018, a full eight years later, having missed 384 international fixtures in the interim.

After making his Test debut as an opener in the Caribbean, Denly went on to perform a vital stop-gap role at No. 3 in England's Test team. He averaged 29.53 in 15 Tests, but popped up with key contributions for a team in transition. These included a half-century against Australia at Headingley in 2019, in the same innings in which Ben Stokes produced his stunning matchwinning hundred, and a career-best 94 in England's series-squaring win at The Oval in the fifth Test.

After his axing from the England set-up, Denly doubled down on his Kent career, frequently playing alongside his nephew Jaydn in the first team. Earlier this season, he became the first player to score 5,000 runs for the Kent Spitfires in the Vitality Blast, and is the tournament's second-highest run scorer of all time.

He is also one of seven Kent male batters to have scored a century for the county across all three formats of the game.

Joe Denly and Darren Stevens celebrate their One-Day Cup victory • Getty Images

"After an incredible journey in professional cricket, the time has come for me to announce my retirement from the game at the end of the 2026 campaign," Denly said in a statement issued by his county.

"Cricket has given me more than I could ever have imagined. From making my debut for Kent to representing England on the international stage, every moment has been a privilege.

"I've been fortunate to share dressing-rooms with outstanding team-mates, work with exceptional coaches and support staff, and play in front of fans whose encouragement has meant so much.

"Representing Kent has always been a source of immense pride. The Club will always be my second home, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities, friendships, and memories it has given me."

Denly added that his passion for cricket "remains as strong as ever", and hinted that he may turn to a coaching career once his final season is completed.

"Joe has been an outstanding servant to our county," Kent's Director of Cricket, Simon Cook, said. "His record speaks for itself, and he will rightly be remembered as one of the modern greats of Kent Cricket, having contributed with distinction across all formats over a vast period of time.

"His longevity in the game is remarkable, having played alongside Joe myself for Kent in my playing career, and winning trophies with him.