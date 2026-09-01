Bumrah back in India squad for Afghanistan T20Is
The fast bowler, along with Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy, has been selected subject to fitness clearance
Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar have all been named in India's squad for the three T20Is against Afghanistan in Delhi this month, but subject to getting fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.
Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel are back in the squad after being rested from India's most recent T20I series - in Zimbabwe in July. Hardik Pandya was not picked in the 15-member squad as he continues his recovery from injury.
Varun Chakravarthy, who had injured his hamstring during the T20I series in England in July and was withdrawn from the tour of Zimbabwe, was also back in the squad. Rinku Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Ashok Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Yash Thakur were the players left out from the squad that toured Zimbabwe.
Bumrah had missed the third ODI in England in July and the two-Test series in Sri Lanka in August after suffering a recurrence of an injury in his left knee, an issue he has had since the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Rana and Washington had picked up hamstring injuries on the tour of England, while Reddy had injured his quadriceps during the ODI series against Afghanistan in June.
India play Afghanistan in three T20Is on September 13, 15 and 17. Though the games are being played in Delhi, Afghanistan are the official hosts of this bilateral series.
India squad for Afghanistan T20Is
Shreyas Iyer (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*
*Subject to fitness clearance