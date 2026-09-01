Bumrah back in India squad for Afghanistan T20Is

Varun Chakravarthy, who had injured his hamstring during the T20I series in England in July and was withdrawn from the tour of Zimbabwe, was also back in the squad. Rinku Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Ashok Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Yash Thakur were the players left out from the squad that toured Zimbabwe.