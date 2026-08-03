Markram plays down LSG captaincy buzz

Aiden Markram is the obvious choice to lead Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in next year's IPL, but said on Sunday night that there are other "quality leaders" who could take on the captaincy.

Rishabh Pant stepped down as LSG's captain in May after they finished bottom of the points table, and has since been traded to Delhi Capitals in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav. LSG are yet to announce his successor but Markram is the standout option, given his experience as South Africa's T20 captain and with the RPSG Group's other franchises in the SA20 and the Hundred.

"I've got no idea," Markram said, when asked by Cricinfo about the prospect of leading LSG next year. "They can decide whatever they think is best. There's some quality leaders in that group that we have there, so I'm not too fussed about it. Whoever gets it I'm sure will take it on and do a good job, but the thoughts haven't been there just yet."

Mitchell Marsh, Australia's T20 captain, is the other obvious leadership candidate from LSG's 2026 squad, while Nicholas Pooran has also captained West Indies previously. LSG could alternatively look to recruit a new captain at the IPL mini-auction, though options may be thin on the ground.

Markram was speaking after leading Manchester Super Giants (MSG) at The Oval on Sunday night, and said that he was enjoying the chance to captain in the 100-ball format. "It comes with its challenges, but it's been awesome," he said. "I've thoroughly enjoyed it. It obviously helps a lot to have guys like Jos [Buttler] around. He's helped me quite a bit.

"It's obviously much quicker, and still the idea of 10 balls from one side [is a challenge]. You sometimes think you've snuck five in, and you remember there's still another five to the short side, or whatever it might be. But good fun, great comp, great standard as well, so I'm thoroughly enjoying it."

Markram had made 67 runs in his first four innings of the Hundred but found some form with a quick 50 on Sunday night, albeit in a heavy defeat. MSG have now lost three games in a row after starting the season with back-to-back wins, and will likely need to win their final three to reach the knockout stages.

"I've struggled, but tonight was a bit better," he said. "The wicket was obviously good, and when you come across a good wicket and you're maybe struggling for runs, you get a bit excited, so I was quite keen for tonight.