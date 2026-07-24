Injured Abdullah Fazal ruled out of West Indies and England Tests

Pakistan top-order batter Abdullah Fazal has been ruled out of the Test series against West Indies and England after picking up a lower back injury. According to a PCB statement, the injury was sustained during a training session on Thursday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, where the first Test against West Indies will be played. No decision has yet been announced concerning a replacement.

Fazal, 23, has emerged in recent months as one of Pakistan's brightest prospects since making his debut against Bangladesh in May. He was Pakistan's highest scorer in his debut Test, posting half-centuries in each innings. In Pakistan's tour game against a West Indies Select XI earlier this week, he was unbeaten in both innings, scoring 50 and 48, and was a guaranteed starter for the first Test.

Fazal's absence paves the way for middle-order batter Awais Zafar to make his debut. Zafar was called up as a replacement for Saud Shakeel, who was not part of the squad owing to fitness concerns. Imam-ul-Haq , who missed Pakistan's most recent Test against Bangladesh with Azan Awais and Fazal opening, is now expected to regain his spot as opener.

The PCB statement did not specify how the injury was sustained during the training session, but said that "following an MRI scan and clinical assessment, the team's medical panel confirmed that Abdullah will require a period of rehabilitation."

"I wish Abdullah good luck and hope he recovers well," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said. "The kind of talent he is I found very inspiring. He was very confident after his first series and his morale was very high."