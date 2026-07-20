Ashutosh Sharma joins Hampshire for One-Day Cup 2026

Ashutosh, 27, represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL, which is also co-owned by Hampshire owners GMR group. He holds the record for the fastest men's T20 fifty (11 balls) by an Indian batter.

"We're really pleased to sign Ashutosh for the One-Day Cup," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said. "He is a player of great potential and has done well for Delhi Capitals in the IPL recently so knows what it's like to perform to a high standard. We look forward to welcoming him into the group and seeing what he can do in a Hampshire shirt as we look to go one step further than last year in the competition."

Ashutosh has scored 458 List A runs in 21 matches and has taken six wickets, but it is in the IPL that he has stepped up as a big-hitter down the order. After debuting at Punjab Kings, he has represented DC for the last two seasons, scoring 350 runs at a strike-rate of 170 across IPL 2025 and 2026.

He has some experience of playing club cricket in the UK previously. He represented Middlesex Titans in 2017 and Gravesend in 2022 and 2023. Last year, he represented Wigan in the Liverpool League; he made waves in the UK in 2025 by scoring a blistering century for Wigan just hours after landing in the country.