India Women extend unbeaten run in England with statement win

1 Number of women's Tests played at Lord's, nearly 92 years and 152 matches since the beginning of the format, with India beating England by 270 runs in the first fixture. Fast bowler Number of women's Tests played at Lord's, nearly 92 years and 152 matches since the beginning of the format, with India beating England by 270 runs in the first fixture. Fast bowler Kranti Gaud was the first woman on the Lord's Test honours board with a five-wicket haul in England's first innings, and Yastika Bhatia joined her by scoring a hundred in India's second innings.

270 runs India's margin of victory against England at Lord's, the India's margin of victory against England at Lord's, the fourth largest in women's Tests. India set England a target of 457, the second highest in the format, behind the 479 they set against England in Navi Mumbai in 2023. India went on to win that match by 347 runs, the largest margin of victory in women's Tests.

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4 Test wins as captain for Harmanpreet Kaur in five matches. She is Test wins as captain for Harmanpreet Kaur in five matches. She is India's most successful captain , going past Mithali Raj's three wins. Only Australia's Lyn Larsen (5) has more wins as captain in women's Tests , while England's Molly Hide and Australia's Alyssa Healy also have four wins apiece.

India have won four of their last five women's Tests, while England have lost four of their last five women's Tests.

10 Number of women's Tests played by India in England without a defeat - three wins and seven draws. Only England have played as many Number of women's Tests played by India in England without a defeat - three wins and seven draws. Only England have played as many Tests in a country without a defeat - five wins and five draws in New Zealand.

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7 for 91 Gaud's bowling figures at Lord's - the Gaud's bowling figures at Lord's - the second best for India in a women's Test in England. Gaud took 5 for 37 in the first innings, the third best by an Indian in England.

Gaud is also the youngest Indian quick to claim a five-for in women's Tests . She already holds the equivalent record in women's ODIs with her six-wicket haul last year at Chester-le-Street.

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113 Bhatia's score in the second innings at Lord's is the highest for an Indian wicketkeeper. Only one wicketkeeper had scored a hundred for India Bhatia's score in the second innings at Lord's is the highest for an Indian wicketkeeper. Only one wicketkeeper had scored a hundred for India in women's Tests previously - Anju Jain's 110 against England in Kolkata in 1995.

Mandhana's twin fifties at Lord's are the fourth instance of an Indian batter scoring fifties in both innings of a women's Test.

The Lord's Test was Mandhana's 300th international match; the 29-year-old is the youngest to the milestone in women's cricket.

7 Fifty-plus stands between Mandhana and Shafali Verma in Test cricket, the most by any pair in women's Tests. They went past England's Janette Brittin and Carole Hodges and India's Sudha Shah and Agarwal, who have six such partnerships apiece.