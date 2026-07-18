For Yastika Bhatia, every setback is 'fuel to come back stronger'

Fresh off a memorable comeback with a maiden Test century at Lord's Yastika Bhatia says the biggest thing her long injury layoff gave her wasn't just another chance to play for India but the belief that she can come back stronger from any setback. Patience, resilience and an unwavering faith in the process, she says, transformed a challenging phase in her career into one that has left her more confident than ever.

Bhatia spent around 18 months on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury, missing the home ODI World Cup triumph in 2025 and WPL earlier this year before returning to international cricket in the T20I series against England in May.

"Patience and resilience is what this journey taught me during the rehab," Bhatia said during an interaction. "Even if you can't see the result, the process is what you have to stick to. You have to believe in yourself that you will make the comeback.

"I had the good support of my family, my coaches, and my trainers and physios at COE as well. They had formed a good support system. I had that trust in myself. Through this journey, I am now even more confident about myself and whatever setbacks and challenges I face, I will use them as a fuel to come back even stronger."

Even after returning to international cricket following a long layoff, the path wasn't straightforward. Bhatia played all three games against England at No. 3 and scored one fifty, but at the T20 World Cup, she managed only 41 in three innings while batting at different positions before being left out of the Asian Games squad . She described this phase as another test of patience and credited the team management, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and coach Amol Muzumdar for communicating clearly and backing her through the uncertainty, before a Test opportunity against England helped her discover her best.

"In this crucial period, the Indian team has been very supportive to me. Amol sir and Harman have communicated with me...They have backed me in this situation, in the Test match I got a chance to play. I could make a century. It really helped me as well. I have the full support of the Indian team. If I perform well, I will get a chance."

'This journey does not belong to one person. Everybody involved in backing me, believing in me, gets the credit for that." Yastika Bhatia

Through that period, Bhatia drew strength from the Bhagavad Gita. She said the teachings on focusing on one's actions rather than the outcome helped her stay detached and remain committed to the process throughout her rehabilitation.

"I read the Gita where Karma is the main thing," she said. "We have to keep working. We don't have to worry about the results but we have to keep working. We have to be detached from the results. So, I think process is main."

Recounting her Lord's hundred, Bhatia said she had broken the innings into smaller milestones. After resuming overnight on 39 on day three, her immediate goal was to bat through the morning session before worrying about the century. Even after reaching the 90s, she said she stayed committed to her naturally aggressive game. But when the landmark finally arrived, the emotions took over.

"When that moment came, I was very emotional. I remembered the things that happened to me in the last three years... This journey does not belong to one person. Everybody involved in backing me, believing in me, gets the credit for that."

The Lord's century may have marked the culmination of one comeback, but Bhatia, at 25, sees it as the beginning of the next chapter. Among those who congratulated the Indian team after the victory was Sachin Tendulkar, whose advice to "stay humble and stay hungry" is one she intends to carry with her.