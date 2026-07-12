Bishnoi replaces injured Varun in squad for Zimbabwe T20I tour

Meanwhile, Prince Yadav , who had earlier only been part of the T20I squad in England, will stay back for the ODI leg of the tour, with Harshit Rana ruled out of the series with a hamstring injury. Jasprit Bumrah's return will boost India's pace stocks for the series, as the selectors are keen for him to feature regularly in ODIs with the 50-over World Cup a little over a year away. Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh and Prince are the other frontline seamers in the ODI squad.

Bishnoi played the first two games of India's five-T20I series in England. India didn't get to bowl in the first T20I, which was washed out after they had batted, but the legspinner bowled in the second game at Old Trafford and went for 60 runs in his four overs; he also sent down three back-foot no-balls in that game, and conceded two sixes and a four off the resultant free-hits.

"Rana reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge," a BCCI release detailing the nature of Rana and Varun's injuries said. "Subsequent scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury. He has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against England and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further assessment and management.

"Chakaravarthy also reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his left hamstring during the third T20I against England. An MRI scan subsequently revealed a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Based on specialist medical advice, he has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. He will report to the BCCI COE for further management."

Prince Yadav will stay back in England to be part of the ODI squad • PA Photos/Getty Images

Incidentally, it was an injury to the hamstring that had forced Rana to miss the T20 World Cup - he was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in India's 15-member squad - as well as IPL 2026. He returned to action during the T20Is in Ireland and played the first two T20Is in England before the latest setback.

The hamstring injury is another blow to Varun, who has struggled for form lately - he managed just one wicket in the two T20Is in England, while going at 10.28 per over. He fractured his left toe during the back end of IPL 2026, and played through pain and missed the T20Is against Afghanistan and Ireland while in rehab.

India's squad for the Zimbabwe T20Is is expected to reach Harare on July 20. VVS Laxman, the head of the CoE, will take charge as head coach along with assistant coaches Sunil Joshi and Hrishikesh Kanitkar, to give regular head coach Gautam Gambhir and his staff a breather after the ODI series in England.

Gambhir, along with BCCI's top brass and T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, are also expected to be at the centre of a review the board will conduct following the series losses in Ireland and England. The twin tours featured a series of unwanted milestones for India, including their first-ever defeat to Ireland, a six-match losing streak in T20Is, and their first multi-match bilateral T20I series defeat to England.