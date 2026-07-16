Brar warned for breaching level one of ICC Code of Conduct

Brar breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match."

The incident occurred in the eighth over after England opted to bat. Ben Duckett drove the ball right at Brar, who threw it back towards the batter. Brar admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee's sanction, thereby eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

Brar came into the attack in the first powerplay and conceded 26 off his first two overs. He then changed ends to dismiss both England openers, Duckett and Jacob Bethell in a single over and ended with figures of 2 for 61 in nine overs. He was called on to bowl the 48th over but he clutched his right calf and walked off.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, third umpire Sam Nogajski, and fourth umpire Russell Warren. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points