Brar warned for breaching level one of ICC Code of Conduct
The incident occured in the eighth over of the Birmingham ODI, where he hurled the ball in the direction of the batter Duckett
India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been warned for breaching level one of the ICC Code of Conduct during their six-wicket win in the first ODI against England in Birmingham. One demerit point has been added to Brar's disciplinary record as well. It was his first offence in a 24-month period.
Brar breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match."
The incident occurred in the eighth over after England opted to bat. Ben Duckett drove the ball right at Brar, who threw it back towards the batter. Brar admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee's sanction, thereby eliminating the need for a formal hearing.
Brar came into the attack in the first powerplay and conceded 26 off his first two overs. He then changed ends to dismiss both England openers, Duckett and Jacob Bethell in a single over and ended with figures of 2 for 61 in nine overs. He was called on to bowl the 48th over but he clutched his right calf and walked off.
The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, third umpire Sam Nogajski, and fourth umpire Russell Warren. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points
India are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. The second ODI is at Cardiff on Thursday.