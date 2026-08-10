Adrian Birrell appointed Sharjah Warriorz head coach
The 65-year-old led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to three SA20 titles
Sharjah Warriorz have appointed Adrian Birrell as head coach ahead of season five of the ILT20.
Birrell, 65, is known for his work with Ireland, where he was head coach from 2002 to 2007 which included the high of qualifying for the Super Eight stage of the World Cup in West Indies. He spent five years as assistant coach with South Africa from 2013 to 2017 and then moved into the franchise circuit where he enjoyed significant success. Birrell coached Sunrisers Eastern Cape to three SA20 titles and is currently in charge of Sunrisers Leeds in the Women's Hundred.
"I am delighted to be joining the Sharjah Warriorz ahead of the upcoming ILT20 season. I am excited to work with this talented group of players and support staff as we build a new campaign," Birrell said of his appointment. "Our objective will be to create a strong team culture, maintain high standards and instill a winning mindset among everyone."
Birrell played for Eastern Province in South Africa between 1984-85 and 1997-98. He made 1480 runs in 45 first-class matches and picked up 75 wickets with his legbreaks.
Warriorz finished last in the previous ILT20, in 2025-26, and are yet to win the competition. The fifth season takes place from November 22 to December 20, having been moved to an earlier window than usual.
Last month, former Netherlands batter and former India batting coach Ryan ten Doeschate had been appointed head of cricket strategy at the Knight Riders Group, which owns, among other teams, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20.