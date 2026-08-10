Adrian Birrell appointed Sharjah Warriorz head coach

Birrell, 65, is known for his work with Ireland, where he was head coach from 2002 to 2007 which included the high of qualifying for the Super Eight stage of the World Cup in West Indies. He spent five years as assistant coach with South Africa from 2013 to 2017 and then moved into the franchise circuit where he enjoyed significant success. Birrell coached Sunrisers Eastern Cape to three SA20 titles and is currently in charge of Sunrisers Leeds in the Women's Hundred.