Shubman Gill returns to No. 1 in ODI batters' rankings
Namibia bowler Bernard Scholtz rises to seventh on ODI bowlers' table after remarkable returns against Netherlands and Nepal in the CWC League 2
Shubman Gill's 188 runs in the three ODIs against England in mid-July, coupled with Daryl Mitchell's injury-enforced absence from the last two ODIs in the West Indies, have lifted the India captain to the top of the ICC rankings for batters in the format. This is Gill's third stint at the top of that table.
Staying with ODIs, while Will Young (up three spots to joint-38th), Sherfane Rutherford (up 13 spots to 45th) and Tom Latham (up five spots to 46th) have gained at the end of the five-match series, the big mover was Namibia's Bernard Scholtz. Scholtz returned remarkable figures of 10-2-21-1 against Netherlands and 10-2-14-0 against Nepal in CWC League 2 games in Utrecht, and that took him up five places to seventh in the bowling rankings.
The major Test-match action over the past week was in Tarouba, where West Indies beat Pakistan by 90 runs in the first Test of their WTC series.
The match belonged to the fast bowlers - all 40 wickets fell to them - and Player of the Match Justin Greaves' seven wickets (including a first-innings five-for) took him up 21 places to No. 48, while Jayden Seales, the star of the second Pakistan innings with a five-for, moved up five places to 24th. Mohammad Abbas, the third bowler in the Test to pick up a five for on his way to match returns of 8 for 85, has returned to the top 20 for the first time since 2021, getting to No. 17 after a nine-spot rise.
Among the batters, Babar Azam moved up four positions to 15th after an unbeaten 58 in the second innings, while Shan Masood's 109 in the first innings took him up eight places to 36th. Shai Hope, meanwhile, went from No. 51 to No. 39 after his 92 in the first innings.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, continued his rise with a Player-of-the-Series performance in the three-T20I series in Zimbabwe, scoring 151 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 196.10. Just six matches old in the format (and in international cricket), the batter jumped 230 places on the table to No. 48.
Tilak Varma (up two spots to sixth) and Shreyas Iyer (up seven spots to 24th) also moved up the batters' table, while Blessing Muzarabani (up ten spots to 26th) and Ravi Bishnoi (up 31 spots to 41st) gained in the bowling rankings.