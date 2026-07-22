Root back in top ten of ODI batting rankings; Rohit closes in on top three

England 's Joe Root has returned to the top ten of the ICC's ODI batting rankings after dominating the three-match series against India . He produced scores of 76, 99 and 74 without being dismissed even once, and has climbed four places to No. 8. India's Rohit Sharma remained at No. 4, but closed the gap with the top three with his 138 in the third ODI at Lord's.

It is the first time since 2020 that Root has entered the top ten in ODI batting rankings. Last week, Root scored 249 runs at a strike rate of 96.88 to finish as the series' top-scorer and was crowned Player of the Series. England opener Ben Duckett (joint-19th) also climbed 11 places after smashing 141 at Lord's - the highest individual score at the venue in men's ODIs.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell remains No. 1 among ODI batters, with the Indian trio of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit following. Gill is just one rating point behind Mitchell after finishing as the second-highest run-getter of the ODI series with 188. Kohli hit 144 runs with two fifties while Rohit's ton in the third ODI papered over a sluggish start to the series. Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran rounds up the top five.

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Santner's double-wicket spells in New Zealand's victories in the third and fourth ODIs saw him surge up to joint-fourth, up three places. Motie's 5 for 49 in the fourth ODI lifted him seven spots to joint-ninth.

Spinners dominate the top five of the ODI bowling rankings with Rashid Khan of Afghanistan staying atop and Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed at No. 2. Jofra Archer is third while Santner and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj are joint-fourth.