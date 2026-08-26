Starc goes past Bumrah to top Test bowling rankings for the first time
Mitchell Starc returned figures of 6 for 12 and 4 for 39 in Australia's innings win over Bangladesh in Mackay
Mitchell Starc's ten-wicket haul in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mackay has taken him past Jasprit Bumrah and to the top of the ICC men's Test bowling rankings. This is the first time in his career that Starc has topped the Test bowling table.
Starc moved up two places after his 6 for 12 and 4 for 39 helped Australia square the series with a win by an innings and 51 runs. Bumrah dropped down to second, while Matt Henry dropped to third.
Pat Cummins, with 3 for 25 and 3 for 10 in Mackay, also moved up a spot to fourth, while Nathan Lyon gained two places to enter the top ten with his three-wicket haul in the second innings.
Ollie Robinson, meanwhile, also made major gains after picking up eight wickets in his Test comeback. Robinson shot up 15 spots to go 11th in the rankings after helping England dismantle Pakistan by an innings an 103 runs at Headingley. Josh Tongue, who also picked up eight wickets in Leeds, jumped 16 spots to go 17th.
Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya moved up five spots each to 15th and 16th respectively after their defeat to India in Galle. Asitha picked six wickets in the game, while Jayasuriya claimed seven.
Among batters, Harry Brook stayed on top after his 91 in Leeds, while Rishabh Pant shot up six places to re-enter the top ten at seventh following scores of 39 and 66 against Sri Lanka in Galle.
Kamindu Mendis and Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped out of the top ten after low scores in Galle.