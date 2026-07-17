ICC hands Nawaz three-month ban for breaching anti-doping code

The ICC has sanctioned Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Nawaz for a violation of the ICC's anti-doping code and handed him a three-month ban. The ban was backdated, according to an ICC statement, to May 1, 2026, the date from which he began a voluntary provisional suspension.

With Nawaz accepting the sanction and agreeing to a substance abuse treatment programme, his provisional suspension was lifted after having served a two-and-a-half-month suspension, which is already over. Once the programme is complete, the suspension will ultimately be reduced to one month.

"Nawaz admitted the offence and demonstrated that the substance had been used out-of-competition and in a manner unrelated to sport performance," an ICC media release said. "The 32-year-old tested positive for a Substance of Abuse (Carboxy-THC) under the ICC Anti-Doping Code following a doping test carried out after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 7 February.

Related Nawaz under investigation after positive test for recreational drug use

"Subject to Nawaz completing a substance of abuse treatment programme to the ICC's satisfaction, Nawaz will not be required to serve any further period of ineligibility. As required by the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Nawaz's records from the match against the Netherlands on 7 February and in subsequent matches until 1 May 2026 have been disqualified."

Cricinfo first reported in April that Nawaz was under investigation after a positive test for recreational drug use during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. It resulted in his deal to join Surrey for the T20 Blast in England falling through. He was scheduled to be available for Surrey between May 26 and July 18, with the entire period falling under his three-month suspension.

Nawaz played all seven games during Pakistan's World Cup campaign, as well as every game for his PSL side Multan Sultans, most recently on April 29. Pakistan did not have any white-ball commitments during Nawaz's period of ineligibility; while Nawaz has played six Test matches, the last came nearly four years ago, and he is primarily viewed by Pakistan as a white-ball specialist.