ICC admits Mauritius as 111th member, places France Cricket 'on notice'
Among the other key outcomes of the ICC board meeting were the approval of USD 12.82 million loan for Cricket West Indies and a set of reinstatement conditions for Cricket Canada.
The ICC has approved a series of governance, membership and financial support measures following the conclusion of its annual meetings in Edinburgh. Among the key outcomes were the admission of Mauritius as the 111th ICC member, the approval of USD 12.82 million loan for Cricket West Indies, and a set of reinstatement conditions for the suspended Cricket Canada board.
France Cricket was also placed "on notice" after the board had determined that it had breached the ICC's membership criteria, with no further sanctions announced.
The board also "noted progress" of Sri Lanka Cricket towards a revised constitution, but it reiterated that elections should be held as soon as possible while confirming that SLC will continue to be unable to attend ICC board meetings until further notice. No SLC representative was invited to the ICC's quarterly meeting in June as well. There were sweeping administrative changes in SLC in May, which included the ousting of the elected board and the installation of a Transformation Committee by the nation's government tasked with transforming Sri Lankan cricket
The board has also established two new sub-committees - a governance review committee and a franchise leagues committee. The governance review committee will be chaired by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, CSA vice president Mohammed Moosajee and ICC independent director Dr Ros Rivaz, while the franchise committee comprises BCB president Tamim Iqbal, Rudie van Vuuren (Cricket Namibia), Richard Gould (ECB), Todd Greenberg (Cricket Australia) and Saikia.
Cricket Canada, which was suspended as an ICC member in June because of "serious breaches of its membership obligations", remains suspended. Cricket Canada had said it had submitted a "comprehensive" plan of action as it seeks the swift reinstatement, with the board now approving conditions outlining the requirements that must be met before its suspension can be lifted.