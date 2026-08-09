How Australia are measuring Test runs in challenging era

Context is king. That is the message Australia 's coaching staff are giving to some of their batters at the start of a huge 12-month run of Test cricket.

Australia begin a run of 20 Tests in 12 months on Thursday when they face Bangladesh in Darwin before tours of South Africa, India and England await them as well as a home series against New Zealand and a one-off 150th anniversary Test. Enough success prior to the Ashes may add a 21st Test onto the calendar with a third successive World Test Championship final on offer given they currently sit top of the table

But several of Australia's batters begin the odyssey under public pressure. Marnus Labuschagne has not made a Test century since 2023, averaging just 25.75 in his last 21 Tests having been axed and recalled in 2025. Cameron Green is averaging 32.75 after 37 Tests with just two centuries and is coming off a difficult Ashes series where he failed to pass 45 in eight innings, while Jake Weatherald managed just one half-century in his debut series and averaged 22.33.

However, head coach Andrew McDonald believes better context needs to be given to the raw numbers his players are producing to understand their value to the team's winning ways.

"We measure in terms of percentage of runs [of the team's total] and their impact in games," McDonald told Cricinfo during Australia's training camp in Brisbane last week.

"We've been challenged by the conditions that we play in, and that's no excuse. The players always want to perform at a higher level. Yeah, they want to average 50 if that's the benchmark. But I think in recent times, people have seen some of the conditions that we've played in, and you've even seen greats of the game decline in terms of their averages.

"The great Indian players have been challenged in the conditions they're playing, so the averages have come down. But the percentage of runs [individuals score] have somewhat maintained."

Even a player as good as Steve Smith has seen his numbers fall in recent years • Getty Images

McDonald and his coaching staff, with the help of team data analyst Tom Body, have done a deep dive into some alternate metrics to try and assess batting contributions.

The averages are incomparable. Six of Waugh's group, including Waugh himself, averaged over 50 in that time with Ponting and Matthew Hayden averaging 63 apiece with 33 hundreds between them. None of the current group averaged more than Steve Smith 's 46.90 in the four-year period, with only four averaging over 40, and the whole team has only combined for 40 centuries.

But they delved into the percentage of team runs for each individual, their median percentage (each batter's typical single-innings share; half their innings being higher, half lower) and what has been termed their carry percentage (how often a player scored more than 25% of the team's total in a single innings). As an example, Smith, Hayden and Ponting had similar team and median percentages even though Smith averaged 17 runs fewer per dismissal. Travis Head has the highest carry percentage of the current crop with 25% compared to Hayden at 34% for the 2001-2004 generation.

Various percentages track evenly down each team list to the point where Green and Alex Carey, with averages of 33.67 and 37.26 in the period, have similar median percentages (9.5 and 9.6 respectively) to Waugh and Adam Gilchrist (10.4 and 8.8) who averaged 52.13 and 51.82 apiece. An interesting one from the current group is that Beau Webster ranks solidly which reinforces the impact he has had in his brief Test career.

In terms of his contribution to the team, Alex Carey compares well to Adam Gilchrist • Getty Images

The database runs deeper into individual series and matches and includes opposition players. McDonald acknowledged it isn't perfect and is predicated on his team winning. All the metrics become irrelevant if Australia are not winning games. But he hoped it highlights how different the conditions are and how differently the Tests are being played given bowlers are dominating the era.

"Some of our players that aren't averaging what the outside think they should, if you get some context in that, they're still contributing to the team in a way that we're winning games of cricket, and this team's been able to win a lot of games at cricket across the journey," McDonald said.

"Albeit they haven't made the contributions that even the players themselves would say that they wanted, it's still functioning at a decent level. And there's always going to be players under the pump externally. But I suppose we value different things internally, and the function of the team has been a pretty high performing team across the journey.

"Sometimes that gets lost in, I suppose, the critiquing of certain individuals, and it feels a little bit like there's always one under the pump. And then if that person gets runs, then it shifts onto someone else. So it feels like that's a narrative that's thrown on the outside, as opposed to okay, well, how is our team performing against the opponent? What's our win percentage? It stacks up pretty well historically, really."

A similar lens is being applied to Sheffield Shield batting. Cricket Australia's coaches met with state coaches in Brisbane in late July to discuss a multitude of topics with the quality of domestic batting talent and the challenge of Shield pitches being among them. McDonald thinks the quality beneath Australia's Test squad is there despite the selectors backing the incumbents.

"I think they're there, and I think sometimes not enough recognition is given to the quality of our Shield and domestic set-up," McDonald said. "They've been challenged as well in terms of the scores and the average totals across the board, and it's been well documented.

"Spin overs have dropped, and seam bowlers are averaging under 20, and batters are averaging mid-30s. And there's some relativity to that, isn't there? If you looked at, I'm just going to pluck a year, but let's say it's somewhere around 2005 or something like that, domestic batters might have been averaging 50, and bowlers are averaging 30. So there's a 20-run difference in that. So I think they've been challenged."

Again, the numbers stack up. From 2021 to 2026 no Shield player has averaged above 50 (with 500 runs minimum) and only 10 averaged above 40 including current Test squad members Green (who has the highest average at 48.63), Carey (47.37), Webster (46.41), Josh Inglis (42.45), Weatherald (40.32) and Labuschagne (40.13). Meanwhile the four leading seamers in the period averaged under 22 (with more than 100 wickets), with Scott Boland taking 132 wickets at 16.78.

From 2005-2010, the last time Australia transitioned from a generational Test team to a group of new faces, 10 Shield batters averaged over 50 (with 500 runs minimum), with all 10 playing Test cricket, including four over 63 which were Michael Clarke (103.16), Simon Katich (75.70), Darren Lehmann (64.48) and Phil Hughes (63.23). Two of Australia's current domestic coaches in Victoria's Chris Rogers and New South Wales' Brad Haddin also averaged over 52 while McDonald averaged 46.31 for Victoria.

Meanwhile only six seamers took 100 wickets in the period with Doug Bollinger (24.65) the only one to average under 25. McDonald averaged 28.76 with the ball while South Australia's current two-time Shield winning coach Ryan Harris took 80 wickets at 31.33 in the period before bagging 113 at 23.52 in 27 Test matches from 2010-15.

"[The current Shield batters] haven't got the runs that potentially previous generations have, but put a bit of context around that," McDonald said. "I think there's a broader discussion going around the surfaces that we're playing and the state of the game. That's not for coaches to lean into. Our job is to solve the problems that present with the conditions that are there, the opponent that's there.

"But I think the players are there. I've got confidence in that. There's a list of good young batters there, and hopefully you'll see some of those names, in particular we've got an Australia A tour to India, some of those names will come to light during that series, and we've had some really good performances in Australia A games.

"There's been some heavy runs made in those, and maybe that's just a reflection of the surfaces that they're playing on there compared to their own states.