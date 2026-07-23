How Aamer Jamal worked his way back into Pakistan's Test side

Aamer Jamal probably doesn't want to end up as an answer on a niche pub quiz, but with the ten overs he bowled in Trinidad in a warm-up game this week, he is one step closer to getting there in the next month. If he ends up playing in Pakistan 's Tests in the West Indies and England next month, he will join just four other players to have played each of their first five series in five different continents. It's impossible to say if that is a mark of versatility, inconsistency, injury or general cluelessness about the best use for one of Pakistan's more intriguing cameo characters.

None of what Jamal has done is a replicable career path, which is partly what makes him so intriguing. In 2016, he lived in Sydney as a teenager playing for Hawkesbury Cricket Club, staying with a pair of part-time cricketers at the club, while supporting himself by picking up shifts as a bricklayer

It would be another seven years before he finally got a look-in into the "career of his dreams" when a slate of fast-bowling injuries saw Jamal propelled into Pakistan's starting eleven against Australia in the first Test in Perth in December 2023. At the time, he was valued almost as much for his ability to chip in with the bat as his seam bowling, but he would end the series as Pakistan's best bowler with 18 wickets in three Tests.

Two and a half years on, that remains a rare bright spot drowned out amidst a sea of frustrations. The 90 overs he sent down in Australia still represent 60% of his career Test deliveries, another 29 were bowled in South Africa, and 30 in Pakistan in two largely unsuccessful series. He has only added three more wickets in five Tests to his career tally, the average of 20.44 in Australia a sobering outlier to the 107 runs per wicket in the rest of his Test career.

Pinning down which of those the real Jamal is remains stubbornly elusive. In Australia, he grew into the added responsibility as seam bowlers fell by the wayside, putting his back into his work on pitches that gave him something back, adding on a yard of pace and finding himself rewarded. In Pakistan against England, he was largely a sideshow with the pitches aggressively tailored to suit spin bowling, while South Africa saw him eclipsed by a well-stocked Pakistani pace attack.

Aamer Jamal had an impressive start to his Test career with 18 wickets in Australia in 2023-24 • Getty Images

From that bleakness where he appeared further away from the Pakistan setup than ever, Jamal has incrementally worked his way back in. "Comebacks are harder than debuts," Jamal said earlier this month at a training camp marking his return to Pakistan. But for a man who had made a dream Test debut, that, perhaps was a challenge he was well equipped to match. At last year's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he played seven matches and bowled in all 14 innings, sending down over 150 overs, taking 22 wickets at under 25 . He followed it up with a stellar showing in the President's Trophy, taking 6-89 in the final for SNGPL . Most encouragingly, he did it all without pain after a back injury he said took more than 18 months to heal.

"I played all three red-ball tournaments last season," he said. "I gained my rhythm and fitness, and I was 100% confident in my bowling. I'm feeling very good."

And that's without taking into account his batting. While Jamal was Pakistan's third highest run-scorer in Australia, and maintained a batting average in the 20s in each of his three series, Pakistan have been otherwise starved of lower-order runs. Since Jamal last played a Test, Pakistan's batting partnerships for wickets seven to ten have averaged 8.62 , worse than all bar Afghanistan.

At the other end, while Jamal was instrumental in running through Australia's lower order in that series, Pakistan struggle to bowl opposition lower orders out. The last five batters average 27.42 against them since May 2024, the poorest of all teams

This is where Jamal, in theory, is such an attractive prospect to have for Pakistan - one who appears to fill every gap Pakistan need filling. A fast bowler at a time their quickest bowlers would rather not play red-ball cricket. A lower-order batter when lower-order batting is something of an oxymoron to this side. A seamer who appears to have added pace to his bowling when others seem to be losing it. And most importantly, someone who has added availability to his other abilities, playing an entire red-ball season and not wearing down as a result.