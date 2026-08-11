Klaasen, Miller, Allen set to make ILT20 debuts
Marcus Stoinis returns to the tournament after three years and will play for Dubai Capitals
South Africa's David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen are set to make their ILT20 debuts after being signed by Gulf Giants. New Zealand's Finn Allen will do the same with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders while Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis returns to the tournament after three years and will play for Dubai Capitals. The fifth season begins on November 22.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was with Capitals last season, will represent defending champions Desert Vipers this time. Vipers have also retained Shimron Hetmyer, Andries Gous and Dan Lawrence. Noor Ahmad, who was with Vipers last time, goes the other way, to Capitals. Apart from signing Noor and Stoinis, Capitals have also retained Rovman Powell and Mustafizur Rahman.
Like Vipers, MI Emirates also retained three players - Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan and Romario Shepherd - and signed Sherfane Rutherford. At ADKR, Allen will join Sunil Narine and Jason Holder (both retained) and fellow new recruit Matthew Tromp of USA, while Azmatullah Omarzai and Blessing Muzarabani (both retained) complete Giants' quota of four overseas signings ahead of the auction.
Sharjah Warriorz were the only team to retain just one player, Sikandar Raza. They recruited Adam Milne, James Vince and Waqar Salamkheil to complete their pre-auction signings. Warriorz also have a new coach in Adrian Birrell, who guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to three titles in the SA20.
The teams will complete their squads by adding UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and additional foreign players - a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 23 players per squad - at the auction in Dubai on October 1. Following the auction, each team will be permitted to add one Wildcard signing.
The tournament will be played from November 22 to December 20 and will feature 34 matches.
ILT20 squads
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (retained), Jason Holder (retained), Finn Allen (signed), Matthew Tromp (signed)
Desert Vipers: Andries Gous (retained), Dan Lawrence (retained), Shimron Hetmyer (retained), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (signed)
Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell (retained), Mustafizur Rahman (retained), Marcus Stoinis (signed), Noor Ahmad (signed)
Gulf Giants: Azmatullah Omarzai (retained), Blessing Muzarabani (retained), David Miller (signed), Heinrich Klaasen (signed)
MI Emirates: Nicholas Pooran (retained), Rashid Khan (retained), Romario Shepherd (retained), Sherfane Rutherford (signed)
Sharjah Warriorz: Sikandar Raza (retained), Adam Milne (signed), James Vince (signed), Waqar Salamkheil (signed)