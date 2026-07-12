Heather Knight to retire from international cricket after Lord's Test

Knight, who made her England debut in 2010 and has featured in 320 matches across formats, will join her team-mate Tammy Beaumont in bowing out of international cricket at the end of the historic maiden women's Test at Lord's, with both batters set to make one final appearance at the crease over the next two days.

To date, Knight has made 7988 international runs, with six centuries. At Canberra in 2020, her hundred during the T20 World Cup made her the first English player to score hundreds in all three formats of the game.

Her greatest moment, however, came at Lord's in 2017, when she captained England to a famous victory over India in the 50-over World Cup final, having taken over from Charlotte Edwards - now England's head coach - the previous year. She went on to lead the team on 199 occasions from 2016 to 2025, overseeing 134 victories before standing down in the wake of last winter's Ashes loss in Australia.

"I'm extremely grateful and privileged to have gone on the journey that I have been on as an England cricketer," Knight said. "It's hard to walk away because the dressing-room and the people in the dressing-room have been a constant in my life for 16 years, and the memories and the experiences and the people have helped shape me become who I am today, but I'm really content with this decision and I'm really excited for what's next."

Besides the immediate task of contesting the final two days of the Lord's Test - in which England trail by 269 runs overnight with the prospect of a stiff fourth-innings target to come - Knight's next move will be into administration, having taken up a role as general manager at London Spirit, with the new season of the Hundred due to get underway at the end of the month.

She made 6 in the first innings of the ongoing Test match, but demonstrated her enduring importance to England's batting during the recent T20 World Cup. Her vital innings of 58 from 47 balls, in a key stand of 133 with her long-term team-mate and captaincy successor Nat Sciver-Brunt, helped turn last week's semi-final against South Africa back in England's favour, after an initial slump to 23 for 3.

Knight's half-century against South Africa was crucial to England's World Cup progression • ICC via Getty Images

However, at the age of 35, she had had to battle back from some significant injury setbacks in recent years, including a calf injury sustaining while batting during the 2024 T20 World Cup - an injury that proved critical to England's subsequent elimination at the hands of West Indies - and a serious tendon injury to her right hamstring last year, which ruled out of England's home summer.

"I've been lucky to play with some amazing cricketers, and some amazing people who have taught me a lot, inspired me and supported me throughout my career," Knight added. "I want to say a huge thank you to my team-mates, coaches and support staff. I'd like to specifically give the medical staff a shout-out as well. I'm not sure how this body has got through 300-odd games of cricket. It's taking a lot of patching up and hard work on their part and I owe them one.

"As a team, we've shared some special moments with the fans over the years and I want to thank everyone who has supported and given their love to the women's game. Watching this great game grow has been the greatest privilege of my life.

"I've got to say a special thanks as well to my family and friends - who have been by my side throughout it all - the highs and the lows. Growing up as a little girl from Devon and playing with the boys, I never thought I'd get to experience this. It feels right to leave the game with this historic test at Lord's. It's been an amazing 16 years, and I feel so lucky."

Clare Connor, England Women's managing director, added: "There couldn't be a more apt moment for Heather to announce her retirement from international cricket than during this most historic occasion at Lord's and where she led England to a remarkable home World Cup win nine years ago.

Knight lifts the World Cup amid showers of champagne in 2017 • Adrian Dennis/AFP

"Heather's contribution to England women's cricket has been extraordinary. She has combined skill and determination as a player with exceptional leadership qualities, helping to shape this team and the game more broadly through one of the most significant periods in its history.

"Throughout her career, she has led and played with integrity and resilience that has earned her the respect of teammates, opponents and everyone who has had the privilege of working alongside her.

"Heather has inspired a generation of young cricketers and leaves the international game in a stronger place. On behalf of everyone at the ECB, I want to thank her for everything she has given to England women's cricket."

Richard Thompson, the ECB chair, said: "Heather should be so proud of everything she has done for her country, and everything she has done for the women's game. Not too many people play for their country for 16 years, and it speaks to Heather's commitment, desire and ability that she's served cricket with distinction for so long.

"Anyone who has worked with Heather will give testament to her, she deserves enormous respect both for her cricketing achievements and for her leadership abilities. I'm very glad she's able to retire during such an historic game.