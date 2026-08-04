Has anyone bowled five successive wicket maidens in a Test before Justin Greaves?

Justin Greaves bowled five successive wicket maidens the other day. Has this ever happened in a Test before? asked Jamie Radford from England

That extraordinary spell by West Indies' That extraordinary spell by West Indies' Justin Greaves came during Pakistan's first innings in the first Test in Trinidad last week. In successive overs - all maidens - he dismissed Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Abbas.

Greaves is the tenth bowler known to have taken five wickets for no runs during a Test: that includes Jermaine Lawson, who had a unique spell of 6 for 0 for West Indies against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2002. None of the others achieved the feat in the space of five successive maiden overs: the nearest appears to be by Fred Trueman , for England against Australia at Headingley in 1961 , when he took his first wicket in an over that had already yielded a run, then had four successive wicket maidens.

Against South Africa in Johannesburg in January 2016, England's Stuart Broad took a wicket in an over that contained a boundary, had a catch dropped in the next over, which cost a single, then bowled four successive wicket maidens. Broad also had a spell of 5 for 0 against India at Trent Bridge in 2011.

The other known instances of a spell of 5 for 0 were by Hugh Tayfield for South Africa against New Zealand in Johannesburg in 1954, Lance Gibbs for West Indies vs India in Bridgetown in 1962, Derek Underwood for England vs Pakistan at Lord's in 1974, Venkatesh Prasad for India vs Pakistan in Chennai in 1999, Waqar Younis for Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2002, and Trent Boult in just 12 balls for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Christchurch in 2018-19. None of these excellent spells included five successive wicket maidens.

The late great Garry Sobers once scored 490 Test runs without getting out. Is this a record? asked Maurice Green from Barbados

You're right that You're right that Garry Sobers followed his famous Test-record 365 not out (against Pakistan in Kingston early in 1958) with 125 in the first innings of the next Test, in Georgetown

This was a record for the most Test runs between dismissals at the time - previously it was 376 by another great West Indian, George Headley, in the 1930s - but it was first broken by Sachin Tendulkar early in 2004, when he made 497, with innings of 241, 60 and 194 (all not out) and 2, against Australia and Pakistan. And the bar was raised again in 2015-16 by Australia's Adam Voges, who hit 269 not out and 106 not out against West Indies, then 239 against New Zealand - a total of 614 runs between dismissals.

Chaminda Vaas made 2554 Test runs before he scored his first Test hundred, against Bangladesh in 2007 • AFP/Getty Images

On the men's side, Spain are currently on a run of 21 successive victories (excluding abandoned matches and no-results). The leading Test-playing country is Afghanistan, with 12 in a row in 2018 and 2019.

Shan Masood was born in Kuwait. Have any other Test cricketers been born there? asked Javed Usman from Pakistan

Pakistan's recent captain Pakistan's recent captain Shan Masood was born in Kuwait in 1989. He's actually the third Test cricketer to have been born there. The other two also played for Pakistan: slow left-armer Shakil Ahmed (born 1966) played one Test, against Australia in Karachi in October 1998, while seamer Tanvir Ahmed (born 1978) won five caps between 2010 and 2013, taking 6 for 120 in the first innings of his debut, against South Africa in Abu Dhabi.

Shiva Jayaraman of Cricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.