Dempsey, McBride and Tector return for Ireland's ODIs against England
Arlene Kerry also returns after recovering from an injury, for Ireland's first series of the new Women's Championship cycle
Georgina Dempsey, Lara McBride and Alice Tector have been called up to the 14-member squad for the Ireland women's team for their three-match ODI series against England. Their captain, Gaby Lewis, will continue to lead a side from which Alana Dalzell, Sarah Forbes and Aimee Maguire - all part of the home series against West Indies in July - are missing because of injuries.
Arlene Kerry returns after an injury ruled her out of the West Indies series despite being initially named in the side. Tector has successfully recovered from an injury too.
Dempsey and Tector are allrounders, while McBride is an offspinner. All three of them took part in the recent domestic one-dayers, the Women's Super 50 Series. If selected, they will be part of Ireland's warm-up game against ECB Development XI in Leicester on August 29, then the three ODIs against England on September 1 (Leicester), 3 (Derby) and 6 (Worcester).
This will be Ireland's first series of the new Women's Championship, participation in which is the qualification pathway to the next ODI World Cup, which will be played in 2029.
Ireland will be facing an England squad that will be led by spinner Charlie Dean in the absence of their full-time captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who continues to recover from a calf issue. They have named three uncapped players in ODIs: Grace Potts, Kira Chathli, and Charis Pavely.
Ireland squad for the women's ODIs vs England
Gaby Lewis (capt), Christina Coulter Reilly, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Kia McCartney, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector