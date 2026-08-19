Dempsey, McBride and Tector return for Ireland's ODIs against England

Arlene Kerry returns after an injury ruled her out of the West Indies series despite being initially named in the side. Tector has successfully recovered from an injury too.

Dempsey and Tector are allrounders, while McBride is an offspinner. All three of them took part in the recent domestic one-dayers, the Women's Super 50 Series. If selected, they will be part of Ireland's warm-up game against ECB Development XI in Leicester on August 29, then the three ODIs against England on September 1 (Leicester), 3 (Derby) and 6 (Worcester).