Former Pakistan players could face bans for playing in Asian Legends League

A number of former Pakistan cricketers could face PCB bans for taking part in an unsanctioned league. More than a dozen of them signed up for the Asian Legends League in Zambia. Last week, the Zambia Cricket Union, the country's official governing body, put out a statement clarifying that the league was "not sanctioned, approved or endorsed by ZCU".

The PCB has now added to that statement, saying it has taken "serious notice" of the participation of former Pakistan players in the league. It stated that the league was an unsanctioned event, and that the participation of its players compelled the PCB to take action against them.

"In light of the above, the following disciplinary measures will be taken on individuals found to have participated in the said unsanctioned event without obtaining the requisite approvals from the PCB," the PCB statement said. "A ban of two years from the issuance of any PCB No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in approved overseas cricket leagues or events. [And] Ineligibility for any cricketing, coaching, consultancy, mentoring and/or other assignments with the PCB and the PSL for a period of two years."

Cricinfo understands the PCB considers the violation to have already occurred. The tournament, which began on July 30, comprises six teams, with one of them called Pakistan Panthers, comprised entirely of Pakistan cricketers. The Panthers side has played two matches so far.

Cricinfo understands that Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, and Umar Akmal were among the players who were signed to the league and arrived in Lusaka to take part, but ultimately decided against playing after learning the requisite approvals from the ICC had not come through. However, a number of other former Pakistan cricketers are believed to have taken part.

The other teams in the competition are Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans and Asian Stars. While their rosters comprised cricketers from nine different nationalities, the PCB is the only one to have issued a statement terming the participation of players a violation, and threatening sanctions.

"The PCB remains fully committed to upholding the ICC regulations and safeguarding the integrity and governance of the game," the PCB statement said. "The board reiterates that all current and former cricketers seeking to participate in overseas cricket events requiring PCB clearance must obtain the necessary approvals and NOCs prior to participation."

The official website for the league lists the following players as part of the roster for Pakistan Panthers. Cricinfo has verified that some, though not all, did participate in the matches that have taken place so far.