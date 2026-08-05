Suzie Bates takes up domestic contract with Otago after 20 years

Suzie Bates has returned to an Otago domestic contract for the first time in 20 years. The 38-year-old allrounder retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup in June, when New Zealand suffered a group-stage exit.

Bates is currently part of Sunrisers Leeds ' coaching staff in the ongoing women's Hundred. She is working under head coach Adi Birell as women's batting coach.

She is set to be available for both the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and the 20-over Super Smash during the New Zealand home summer. An Otago Cricket Media release stated that Bates will "devote her full attention to the Sparks - the side she has proudly represented throughout an extraordinary 23-year domestic career."

Bates played just one one-day game for Otago in the 2025-26 domestic season after suffering a tendon injury while fielding in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. She subsequently missed the Super Smash competition.

The last time Bates was on Otago's books as a domestic player was back in 2006. In stark contrast, talented batter Abby Fookes, who was born in 2006, earned her maiden Otago contract.

"It's exciting for Abby to be in the Sparks squad with the experience that Suzie brings," Otago women's pathway manager Sarah Tsukigawa said. "Abby will learn a lot about being a cricketer both on and off the field from Suzie. We are very fortunate to be able to watch Suzie play for the Sparks for another season.

"Abby's maturity as a cricketer for someone so young is exciting for the future of the Sparks. Abby is a quick learner and will continue to expand her game this season."

Bates brings with her the international experience of being New Zealand's record run-scorer in women's internationals, and the outright leading run-scorer in women's T20Is.

Suzie Bates (right) is currently part of Sunrisers Leeds' support staff in the women's Hundred • ECB via Getty Images

Claudia Green retires; Gemma Sims steps away from professional cricket

Central Districts seamer Claudia Green has announced her decision to retire from domestic and international cricket. The 28-year-old toured England twice with the New Zealand team in 2021 as a reserve bowler.

"At 28, the Physical Education graduate and former teacher is stepping away from the pitch to focus on her career and have more time to explore other parts of life," CD said in a statement on their website.

Gemma Sims , who played for Wellington and CD, has decided to step away from professional cricket, just days after her 25th birthday.

Sims made her domestic debut for the Central Hinds during the 2020-21 season before joining the Wellington Blaze ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. She spent three seasons with the Blaze while her twin sister Kate Sims also has domestic experience with Hinds.

"Being part of the Wellington Blaze makes you feel part of something bigger, and I think anyone who has been part of this environment can relate to that feeling," Sims said. "The community, friendships, growth, challenges, celebrations and small moments shared with this group are what I'll look back on most fondly. I'm excited to watch the Blaze continue to grow and create more special moments together."

List of domestically contracted NZ players

Otago: Suzie Bates, Emma Black, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Chloe Deerness, Abby Fookes, Louisa Kotkamp, Hannah O'Connor, Anika Todd, PJ Watkins, Saffron Wilson

Auckland: Olivia Anderson, Bella Armstrong, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Ella Drumm, Amie Hucker, Talia Hurley, Ayaan Lambat, Eve Meachen, Josie Penfold, Anika Tauwhare, Kat Thomas*

Canterbury: Kate Anderson, Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Kate Chandler, Stella Cornelius, Olivia Gain, Abigale Gerken, Ciara Hartland, Abigail Hotton, Kate Irwin, Darcy Prasad, Gabby Sullivan

Central Districts: Aniela Apperley, Georgia Atkinson, Elizabeth Cohr, Grace Foreman, Kate Gaging, Yasmeen Kareem, Ashtuti Kumar , Emma McLeod, Jess Ogden, Cate Pedersen, Kerry Tomlinson, Abby Treder

Northern Districts: Lucy Boucher, Skye Bowden, Sophie Court, Marama Downes, Catlin Gurrey, Rishika Jaswal, Kayley Knight, Marina Lamplough, Holly Topp, Tash Wakelin, Jess Watkin, Eve Wolland