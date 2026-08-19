Neetu David appointed chief scout at UP Warriorz
She takes over from Rajib Dutta and will work with coach Abhishek Nayar
Former India Women chief selector Neetu David has been appointed the chief scout of UP Warriorz (UPW) in the WPL. She takes over from former Bengal allrounder Rajib Dutta.
"Having spent so many years playing and working within Indian women's cricket, I have seen the tremendous amount of talent that exists across the country," David said in a statement from the franchise. "For me, scouting is not only about identifying performances, but also recognising potential and understanding what a player can become with the right opportunities and environment. I look forward to working with UP Warriorz to identify exciting young cricketers and contribute towards building a strong talent pipeline for the franchise."
David, a left-arm spinner, played ten Tests and 97 ODIs for India from 1995 to 2008, picking up 182 wickets across formats. She became the chair of the women's selection committee in September 2020, and her term ended in September last year. The selection committee headed by her had picked the India squad that won the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup. She still holds the record for the best figures in a women's Test innings. In 2024, David became only the second Indian woman to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.
UPW are coached by Abhishek Nayar and made the playoffs in the inaugural season in 2023. They finished at the bottom of the table in WPL 2025 and 2026.