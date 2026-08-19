Neetu David appointed chief scout at UP Warriorz

"Having spent so many years playing and working within Indian women's cricket, I have seen the tremendous amount of talent that exists across the country," David said in a statement from the franchise. "For me, scouting is not only about identifying performances, but also recognising potential and understanding what a player can become with the right opportunities and environment. I look forward to working with UP Warriorz to identify exciting young cricketers and contribute towards building a strong talent pipeline for the franchise."