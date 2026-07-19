Manjot Kalra denies fixing allegations in LPL 2026

Kalra, who is one of the co-owners of the Jaffna Kings franchise along with entrepreneur Mayank Goel, was produced before the court on July 17.

According to local media, the court heard that Kalra had allegedly approached players participating in LPL 2026 - Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Sri Lanka national players Dunith Wellalage and Avishka Fernando - all of whom play for the Jaffna Kings franchise. Investigators revealed in court that Kalra had allegedly offered the players over USD 30,000 to influence the outcome of games, and that they had in their possession recorded phone conversations and video evidence to support their case.

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Following the initial approach, the players are said to have contacted the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports, after which they had, on instructions of the SIU, negotiated a payment of LKR 11.5 million with LKR 9.5 million as an advance. Kalra and an unnamed second person were arrested when the second person had brought a bag containing the advance payment to a pre-agreed location, according to media reports of the court proceedings.

The defence counsel rejected all allegations, asserting there was no evidence of Kalra offering or paying a bribe. Bail was sought but denied, with the Chief Magistrate stating that doing so could prejudice the investigation.

In a statement released on his behalf, Kalra denied the allegations and said he was "fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation" and "is confident that the facts will establish his innocence and clear his name".

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"Having had the privilege of representing India with honour, Mr. Kalra fully understands the responsibility and integrity expected of those associated with Indian sport. Throughout his career, he has remained committed to upholding those values," the statement said. "Mr. Kalra became a co-owner in the league as a minority shareholder, entering the venture in good faith and with complete integrity. Prior to his association, the league conducted all requisite background and due diligence checks, which confirmed his clean reputation.

"As the matter is currently under investigation, Mr. Kalra will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities and will refrain from making any further comments at this stage. He remains confident that the truth will prevail.

"Senior Counsel Mr K Wasantha S Fernando, Attorney at Law and his able team of Junior Attorneys at Law are currently taking care of his interest and have expressed the confidence in disproving and negating the allegations leveled against Mr Kalra and will ensure all possible steps are taken within the provisions of law to bring all perpetrators involved in fixing Mr Kalra into this undesired situation to light while assisting law enforcement officers and Honorable Court to arrive at Justice in the right manner."