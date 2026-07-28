Shan Masood bats in Pakistan's chase despite finger fracture

Masood did not take the field as West Indies batted in the first hour of the fourth morning, and did not come out to bat at No. 3, his usual batting position, in the fourth innings. He eventually walked out after Pakistan were reduced to 53 for 6 in their pursuit of 211.

Pakistan made a horror start to their chase, losing three wickets before lunch, and a further three in the first hour of the second session. They were playing a batter less in the Test match, which meant Masood's unavailability to bat at his usual spot saw bowling allrounder Aamer Jamal bat at No. 6.

It is not yet clear what the injury means for his involvement in the remainder of the series, with a busy Test schedule for Pakistan coming up. The second Test begins on Sunday with Pakistan travelling to England for three Test matches next month.

Pakistan have already lost Abdullah Fazal to a back injury for the ongoing tour as well as the one against England. Earlier this week, they called up batters Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel as cover, with Shakeel coming back in earlier than scheduled.